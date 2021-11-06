On Sunday 14 November across the Leeds District, roads will be closed and diversions put in place for the Remembrance Day parades and services.

Below is a full list of all roads affected in the city and the specific time periods they will be affected for.

Here are the road closures in Leeds ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Photo: PA/Jacob King

Leeds City Centre, various road closed - 10.00-11.45

Allerton Bywater, Main Street closed 10.00-11.15

Barwick in Elmet, Main Street at The Cross closed 10.55-11.15

Boston Spa, A659 High Street closed 09.45-11.20

Bramhope, Church Hill closed 10.30-11.30

Bramley, Moorfields closed 09.30-12.00

Farsley, Calverley Lane and Bagley Lane closed 12.45-13.30

Gildersome, Town Street closed 10.30-11.30

Great Preston, Preston Lane closed 13.30-14.30

Guiseley, The Green, Church Street, Towngate closed 09.30-11.45

Headingley, St Michael's Road closed 10.35-11.15

Horsforth, Stanhope Drive, Broadway closed 10.00-11.30

Kippax, Chapel Lane, High Street, Leeds Road and Church Lane North closed 10.30-13.30

Meanwood, Green Road, Green View & Memorial Drive closed 10.45-11.15

Morley, Queen Street, Queens Promenade and Queensway closed 10.00-11.30.

Otley, Station Road, Boroughgate and Bondgate rolling closure 13.45-16.00

Oulton, Fleet Lane closed 10.30-11.30

Pool-in-Wharfedale, main Street and church closed 10.00-11.15

Pudsey, Carlisle Road, Chapeltown, Church Lane, Market Place and South Parade closed 08.30-11.30

Rawdon, Town Street, Over Lane and A65 Leeds Road closed 14.30-15.30

Rothwell, Gillett Lane, Oulton Lane, Church Street closed 09.30--12.00

Scholes (Leeds) Main Street and Station Road closed 09.55-11.15

Thorner, Main Street closed 10.00-11.30

Wetherby, Market Place, High Street, North Street, Westgate closed 10.00-11.30

Whitkirk, Queensway closed 10.30-11.30