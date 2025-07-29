An actor who appears in the new Marvel summer blockbuster shared his love of Leeds United while onset.

Leeds-born Ralph Ineson stars as the ginormous, world-conquering antagonist Galactus in Fantastic Four: First Steps, which was released to critical acclaim on Friday.

Ineson, who is a life-long fan of The Whites, recently shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the making of the film to give fans a glimpse of what it took to get him to play the 14-billion year old “cosmic vampire” Galactus.

Best Dressed; I am not normally a fan of all black outfits, but Ralph Ineson made it work! | Getty Images for Disney

The actor shared two pictures on his Instagram account that you can view below. The first sees him in his full costume - distinctive helmet and all - along with his daughter while getting ready for visual effects scanning.

Sporting a pair of socks with Star Wars character Yoda on them, Ineson wrote: “Note the socks honouring another powerful space being.

“My daughter is with me wearing the Galactus helmet she made for me as a Father’s Day gift when I got the part. The design was from the comics as we hadn’t seen the film costume at that point.”

The second photo sees a makeup-wearing Ineson in his costume tent with a Leeds United flag in the background that he says was provided by a fellow fan from the assistant directors department.

He wrote: “Thank you to them and my team of makeup and costume crew for keeping me cool and safe on set. It literally took an army to get Galactus onto screen, and I’m very proud of the end product of all our hard work.”

Ineson became a cult figure after his portrayal of Chris Finch in The Office at the start of the 2000s and he has appeared in other major TV series that include Game of Thrones and Chernobyl.

In recent years his career has seen him take on more prominent roles in big-budget movies. He starred alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in 2016’s The Witch and his since appeared in films including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ready Player One and Nosferatu.

Ineson has also always been keen to share his love of Leeds United, having helped with the promotion of a charity album of chants and songs back in 2021.