Lizzie & The Banshees are without doubt, the most authentic Siouxsie tribute, recreating those early days from the 100 Club through to the mid 80s.

The Banshees were definitely unique with real punk classics like Love In A Void showing their origins then they developed a sound of their own with the likes of Happy House and Christine.

Releasing an album every year from 1978 to 1984, you will see tracks from The Scream, Join Hands, Kaleidoscope, Juju, A Kiss In The Dreamhouse, Nocturne & Hyaena performed with great musicianship and accuracy like you won’t anywhere else, 45 years since the great Sioux, Severin, McKay & Morris line up formed.

Siouxsie tribute, Lizzie & The Banshees (photo: Chris McCluskie)

Curtain Call are the UK's only tribute to The Damned.

Formed originally in 2015 (formerly as Machine Gun Etiquette). Based in Newcastle but having such a strong following of committed fans has allowed them to play many areas of the UK. Being very experienced musicians and huge Damned fans helps to re-create authentic covers from as far back as New Rose through to Black is The Night.

Pssyche is The premier established live tribute to influential post-punk/industrial rock legends Killing Joke.

Every gig is a celebration for seasoned “Gatherers” and new fans alike, spanning all eras of the Joke’s incredible 40 year career.

Pssyche’s live sets mirror those of KJ - songs from the highly regarded recent albums feature alongside older classics like Requiem & Wardance and hits Love Like Blood and Eighties. The sets also include fan favourites that have not been played by Killing Joke for more than 20 years.

Acting as the sandwich filler before, between and after the bands the promoter, Gary Woodhouse will be DJing until 1am, playing all the best 70s and 80s Alternative sounds from Glam to Goth and everything inbetween.

Tickets are priced at only £16 in advance at Leeds Irish Centre or plus booking fee at Jumbo & Crash Records and online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lizzie-the-bansheescurtain-callthe-damnedpssychekilling-joke-tributes-tickets-293364409847 website.

Damned tribute band Curtain Call