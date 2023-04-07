The event will return to Millennium Square on Saturday 5 August and will feature performances from Ronan Keating, Claire from Steps, B*Witched, Chesney Hawkes and DJ Casper. Over 4,500 people attended last year’s inaugural event, which featured performances from Peter Andre, the Cheeky Girls and Fatman Scoop.

Tickets for 2023 cost £45 and the festival has now launched a group offer – with four tickets for the price of three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the festival, after parties will also be held at Popworld Briggate Street and Popworld Cookridge Street. Entry to the afterparties is free before midnight and you can book a booth at the Popworld website.

Millennium Square in Leeds, which is hosting the upcoming Popworld Festival, and, inset, B*Witched, who will feature at the concert. Pictures: Nationalworld/Getty Images.

Announcing the return of the event earlier this year, a Popworld spokesperson said: “Our very first Popworld Festival was an experience like no other and we LOVED having you there. But you didn't think that was a one-off did you? We're going even bigger this year as we take over Millennium Square once again! Expect all the things you love about Popworld along with a MASSIVE line up.”