The colourful artworks have been created by local artists as part of a landmark project celebrating the accomplishments of competitors including a record-busting swimmer and a legendary Leeds Paralympian.

The subject of each mural was chosen by a panel of volunteers, who worked with Leeds Museums and Galleries as part of the On the Pitch, Off the Pitch project, which was made possible thanks to a £210,665 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and which delved into the museum's collection to discover links to local sporting stories.

Among the inspiring figures they selected are Paralympian Kadeena Cox from Chapeltown and swimmer Doris Storey, while there’s also a tribute to the Leeds Caribbean Cricket Club, which became the first club of its kind in the UK when it was established in 1948.

Leeds Museums and Galleries' project curator Catherine Robins said: “These beautiful new artworks are the culmination of more than a year of research, planning, teamwork and creativity and its incredible to see them brightening up the city in all their glory

“They’re also a visual representation of the passion and love for sport that’s been shown by our project volunteers and their collective determination to honour these sporting heroes and their stories. That more than anything is the ideal tribute and something the city can hopefully be proud of for many years to come.”

Other murals already in place around Leeds include a stunning tribute to former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa in Hyde Park, a mural honouring Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow on the side of Leeds Beckett University, and an artwork of former world champion boxer Josh Warrington under the A58 flyover.

Check out the murals in our gallery below.

Doris Storey, who smashed the record for the 220yds breaststroke in 1938, has been honoured with an eye-catching mural that's now making a splash as part of a new housing development in Seacroft, where Doris was born, and which also includes a five-storey building named after her.

