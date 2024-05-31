Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Britain’s most beloved comedians return to Leeds this weekend - here’s what you need to know.

Peter Kay is set to take on First Direct Arena this weekend for his second Leeds gig this year, having brought his stand up show to a sold-out Leeds in March this year.

The award-winning Bolton comedian returned to the stage in 2022 after a twelve-year hiatus and has been on the road non-stop since.

Peter Kay is returning to Leeds this Saturday (June 1). Pic: Getty Images

Tickets for the show at First Direct Arena on Saturday (June 1) have long been sold out, but there are a few resale tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Here is everything you need to know ahead for Peter Kay live in Leeds on Saturday, June 1:

Date, doors and set times

Peter Kay returns to First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Doors open at 6pm and the show is set to start at 8pm.

At previous shows on the tour, the show lasted until around 1.30pm, with a 25 minute interval around halfway through the show.

Parking

There are lots of parking options just a short walk from First Direct Arena. Q-Park offers First Direct Arena visitors discounted parking at a number of car parks in Leeds, such as St Johns, The Light and Albion Street car parks.

Woodhouse Lane Car Park and Merrion Centre Car Park are both a short walk from the arena.

Prohibited items

First Direct allows guests to bring a small bag or handbag no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm into the arena.

The following items are prohibited and will not be allowed into the arena:

Backpacks, holdalls, luggage, oversized bags, cushions and any bag larger than an A3 piece of paper (approx 35cm(W)x40cm(H)x19cm(D))

Glass, cans, aluminium bottles or thermoses of any kind including liquid products which can be consumed.

Flammable liquids in any container

Laser pens/pointers

Video cameras and professional cameras

Laptop computers, iPads, Go Pro’s or tablets with filming and recording capabilities

Large/golf umbrellas

Knives or weapons of any kind

Illegal drugs or substances

Alcoholic beverages

Signs, banners or flags on poles, staffs or selfie sticks

Animals (except service animals to aid persons with disabilities)

Air horns, Whistles, Cowbells or other noise-making distractions

Projectiles (Frisbees, beach balls, footballs etc)

Aerosol cans (hairspray, deodorant etc )

Fireworks, confetti or glitter bombs or sprays

Balloons

Use of wheeled footwear, skateboards

Food

Masks and Helmets

Large studs and chains

Clothing that includes profanity, nude or semi-nude pictures or slogans/message that incites or insinuates political themes or violence

Anything else which is deemed to ruin the enjoyment or viewing experience of others.

Last minute tickets

While few and far between, a number of seats are still available for the show on Saturday at the time of publishing.