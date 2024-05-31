Peter Kay Leeds: Doors, set times, parking and general info as beloved comedian returns to First Direct Arena
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peter Kay is set to take on First Direct Arena this weekend for his second Leeds gig this year, having brought his stand up show to a sold-out Leeds in March this year.
The award-winning Bolton comedian returned to the stage in 2022 after a twelve-year hiatus and has been on the road non-stop since.
Tickets for the show at First Direct Arena on Saturday (June 1) have long been sold out, but there are a few resale tickets available via Ticketmaster.
Here is everything you need to know ahead for Peter Kay live in Leeds on Saturday, June 1:
Date, doors and set times
Peter Kay returns to First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Doors open at 6pm and the show is set to start at 8pm.
At previous shows on the tour, the show lasted until around 1.30pm, with a 25 minute interval around halfway through the show.
Sign up now to get the latest headlines and breaking stories from Leeds and the surrounding areas delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
Parking
There are lots of parking options just a short walk from First Direct Arena. Q-Park offers First Direct Arena visitors discounted parking at a number of car parks in Leeds, such as St Johns, The Light and Albion Street car parks.
Woodhouse Lane Car Park and Merrion Centre Car Park are both a short walk from the arena.
Prohibited items
First Direct allows guests to bring a small bag or handbag no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm into the arena.
The following items are prohibited and will not be allowed into the arena:
- Backpacks, holdalls, luggage, oversized bags, cushions and any bag larger than an A3 piece of paper (approx 35cm(W)x40cm(H)x19cm(D))
- Glass, cans, aluminium bottles or thermoses of any kind including liquid products which can be consumed.
- Flammable liquids in any container
- Laser pens/pointers
- Video cameras and professional cameras
- Laptop computers, iPads, Go Pro’s or tablets with filming and recording capabilities
- Large/golf umbrellas
- Knives or weapons of any kind
- Illegal drugs or substances
- Alcoholic beverages
- Signs, banners or flags on poles, staffs or selfie sticks
- Animals (except service animals to aid persons with disabilities)
- Air horns, Whistles, Cowbells or other noise-making distractions
- Projectiles (Frisbees, beach balls, footballs etc)
- Aerosol cans (hairspray, deodorant etc )
- Fireworks, confetti or glitter bombs or sprays
- Balloons
- Use of wheeled footwear, skateboards
- Food
- Masks and Helmets
- Large studs and chains
- Clothing that includes profanity, nude or semi-nude pictures or slogans/message that incites or insinuates political themes or violence
- Anything else which is deemed to ruin the enjoyment or viewing experience of others.
Last minute tickets
While few and far between, a number of seats are still available for the show on Saturday at the time of publishing.
Ticketmaster are selling resale tickets for £47.79 each for those who are hoping to grab a last-minute seat.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.