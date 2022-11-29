Popular dance music DJ Pete Tong is set to ‘take over’ Leeds by bringing his Ibiza Classics show to the Temple Newsam next summer for one night only. A brand new show for 2023, the evening will collide the worlds of classical and club with stunningly reimagined versions of classic house tracks including “Rhythm is A Dancer”, “Insomnia”, and “You Got Love.”

The show will feature the 65-piece Essential Orchestra, which is created, orchestrated, and directed by Jules Buckley. There will also be a host of guest DJs and singers, as the evening fuses classical and dance music.

The award-winning DJ has over 20 years of experience as the voice of Radio 1’s acclaimed dance programme and has also risen to the top of the electronic music scene as a tastemaker thanks to his keen ability to spot emerging talent.

Now that Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics Show has become a global phenomenon, his fans in Leeds must brace themselves for a Tong takeover like no other. Here’s what you need to know about his show in Leeds.

When is Pete Tong coming to Leeds?

Pete Tong is coming to Leeds Temple Newsam on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

How to get tickets to Pete Tong’s Leeds show in 2023

Tickets will be available from 10am, Friday, December 2, 2023 and they can be purchased from My Ticket’s website .