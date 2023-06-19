The scheduled Pete Tong Ibiza Classics concert on Sunday (June 18) was cancelled by organisers following Met Office predictions. It left many Yorkshire Evening Post readers “gutted” by the news – including one fan who had planned to go to celebrate a special occasion.

Caroline Hawes said: “We were going for our wedding anniversary as well. A refund has been offered – but not even tickets for a different venue. It is pretty poor, to be honest.”

Jane Wintle agreed. She said: “I’m absolutely gutted. We were really looking forward to this.”

The Pete Tong Ibiza Classics show in Leeds was cancelled.

Bev Marshall added: “I feel bad for those that were going. It’s so disappointing when you have been looking forward to something.”

Some fans, including Annette Cawkwell, argued that the weather was not a good enough reason to cancel the show. She said: “It’s been cancelled for a bit of rain? It poured down at Roundhay Park for the Ed Sheeran concern and it was a fab night.”

Bailey Almera said: “We’re used to the rain. It’s England, it rains all the time.”

Steve Clark said: “The world’s gone mad. It’s a bit of rain and they cancel everything. The punters would have loved singing in the rain – we’ve hardly had any of it for six weeks.”

Sarah Crossland said she was “gutted”, adding: “It better rain hard with thunder and lighting now. We were all ready to go.”

Donna Goddard said that it was “so unfair”, as she was about to set off for the concert. Others saw the sense in the gig being called off, as potential safety hazards could arise as a result of the inclement weather. Marjorie Hall said: “If it does thunder, it’s very dangerous with electric wires, especially outside. If they hadn’t cancelled and someone had got struck by lightning, they would have been crucified.”

Stuart Miller said: “Well it did bounce it down from 8pm, so I reckon it was a good call.”

Bill Hewitt said: “To be fair, the forecast is for heavy rain and thunder – and it still is. Events are not quite the same as popping home for a towel.”

Many other fans said that they were glad they did not get tickets.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We have been advised by the Met Office of extreme adverse weather conditions due to hit the Leeds Area from this afternoon.

"The safety of both our artists and guests is paramount; we have therefore taken the very difficult decision to cancel the Pete Tong Ibiza Classics Show today.

