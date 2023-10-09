Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

New Order in Leeds live review: Here's what I thought of the Manchester legends' show at the First Direct Arena

There are few major acts that could soundtrack a Saturday night out in Leeds better than New Order.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Manchester legends’ catalogue of club classics and rousing anthems could get anyone in the mood for a night on the tiles; and while their set at the First Direct Arena certainly had its moments of euphoria, there was also a nagging feeling that the hangover had already kicked in.

The sense of displacement was felt during Confidence Man’s support slot, as the boundless energy of the Australian dance duo was met with an almost comically muted response and looks of befuddlement from the beer-clasping and beard-scratching crowd.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By the time New Order made their way onstage for their mammoth two-hour long set the 13,000, three-tiered arena was packed to the rafters and let itself be known.

Most Popular
    New Order at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Photo: Warren Jackson/@wvk33New Order at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Photo: Warren Jackson/@wvk33
    New Order at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Photo: Warren Jackson/@wvk33

    Early outings of Age Of Consent followed by Ceremony demonstrated the band at their finest. The angular and static rhythms of drummer Stephen Morris and duplex simplicity of the guitar and bass lines have a crystalline brilliance that are complemented effortlessly by singer Bernard Sumner’s everyman vocal style.

    But there’s a noticeable lull during the middle of the 19-song show where not even the magnificent light show and gripping visuals can distract from the audience’s tepid response to the deeper cuts. Whether it’s a lack of enthusiasm that inhibits the songs from feelings totally authentic or the absence of original bassist Peter Hook – whose cavalier confidence made his solo gig one of the most surprisingly enjoyable shows I’ve ever been to – it feels like there’s something off.

    Things inevitably pick up as the sure-fire hits are dished out though, with Bizarre Love Triangle kicking things back into gear before the trio of True Faith, Temptation and the still-as-great-as-it-sounded-on-day-one Blue Monday lift the room to the rafters.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The iconic visuals of the funereal ‘Atmosphere’ accompany a cover of the spellbinding Joy Division track as the band returns for an encore before rousing takes on ‘Transmission’ and ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ and tributes to the great Ian Curtis bring the show to an elated end.

    Related topics:LeedsManchester