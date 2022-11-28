Dappy, Tulisa and Fazer have seen phenomenal demand for tickets across the country, having to add multiple new dates to their tour. Last night’s performance was a near sell-out and a rollercoaster of a show; bras were thrown on stage, two lucky fans were serenaded and Dappy battled on despite completely losing his voice.

I was lucky to be one of the first to try the First Direct Arena’s new The Gallery area, thanks to the team at Pink Gorilla. It’s a semi-private bar on the same level as the suites - with fast-track entry, a free welcome drink, unrivalled views, table service and the chance to enjoy a taste of luxury without having to splash out on a box.

We enjoyed a G&T in plush red seats and took in our surroundings during a forgettable performance from support act Wes Nelson. The staff were lovely and super attentive, nothing was too much for them. Excitement bubbled across the arena as a DJ warmed up for the Camden trio. We made our way down to the viewing seats in front of the bar - two rows with plenty of space between chairs, which was lucky for those around me who already had to endure my singing.

N-Dubz performing at Leeds First Direct Arena

As Dappy, Tulisa and Fazer flew up onto the stage, screams rang out from adoring fans - largely 20/30-something women. This was nostalgia at its finest for 90’s babies; the show began with ‘Ouch’ (the name’s Shaniqua, and wot?) and ‘I Need You’, before OG fans were treated to ‘NDubz Vs Naa’ (a 2008 skit with Big Nasty) and ‘Defeat You’ with Chipmunk from the same year.

The three brought huge levels of energy as they bounced across the stage - there were big notes from Tulisa, outfit changes, candid banter between the trio and loads of fan interaction. Two fans were invited on stage to be serenaded on a chair during ‘I Swear’, we enjoyed videos of baby-faced N-Dubz and Dappy and Fazer finished the gig in the middle of the crowd.

N-Dubz have come under fire for cancelling a show in Nottingham after the support acts had performed, saying Dappy had been advised by doctors to rest. A few songs in, it was clear Dappy’s voice was struggling. It soon disappeared completely, but Fazer jumped in seamlessly to cover Dappy’s parts and it appeared that most of the crowd didn’t notice, or didn’t care. At one point, the three stood around the piano while Dappy addressed what was going on, saying he was struggling but didn’t want to let fans down.

And they didn’t - Dappy might have been silent for a few songs, but he was still bouncing around the stage, a ball of energy, with two ladies throwing their bras at him at one point (which Tulisa very hilariously put round her head).

The Gallery is a new semi-private area at First Direct Arena