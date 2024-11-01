Explore the top 10 celebrity moustaches this Movember and learn how to participate yourself 🧔

November for many is the start of cultivating hair on the top of many lips this month.

Movember 2024 begins, and for those looking for some inspiration, Google is here to help.

Here’s the ten most searched for celebrity moustaches according to Google and how you can get involved with Movember this year.

If someone you know has gone completely clean shaven today, don’t be alarmed. Chances are that they’re embarking on the annual Movember journey as November begins.

Movember has been instrumental in promoting an open dialogue about men's health, which is often stigmatised or overlooked. By using humour and the growing of moustaches, the campaign has effectively engaged participants and raises crucial funds for research and support services that aim to improve the health outcomes for men.

The Depp, the Magnum or the Cody? What moustache will you be cultivating for Movember 2024 - or will one of Google's most searched top-lip accompaniments be your go-to this year? | Getty Images/Canva

Plus, who doesn't like the opportunity to cultivate something fresh, with half the fun of Movember being the lead in, where facial hair is shaved into some quite unusual styles before ultimately going bare around the mouth region.

In fact, why not take some inspiration from the celebrity world? Experts at Prime Casino collected data based around celebrity names along with the search term “moustache” included using Google’s Keyword Planner, to find out the top ten celebrity moustaches people have searched - and maybe yearned - for.

So are you planning on cultivating a moustache this Movember akin to one of these top ten celebrity ‘taches?

Who is the most searched celebrity with a moustache?

According to Google, many have searched for Henry Cavill's moustache, beating second place by nearly 150,000 searches on Alphabet's search engine. | Provided

That prestigious honour goes to Henry Cavill, who had the search term “Henry Cavill moustache” searched for 283,800 according to the report. He is by and large the most popular search, with Travis Kelce coming in second with 138,600 searches - 145,200 less than Cavill.

The ever enduring top-lip accompaniment of Tom Selleck’s though is still a timeless ‘tache, with Magnum P.I coming in third with 68,700 searches looking for “Selleck moustache” while Miles Teller’s facial hair came in fourth with searches totalling 43,800.

The top ten most searched celebrity moustaches on Google

How can I get involved with Movember this year?

It’s as easy as downloading an app and then cultivating that moustache to support Movember this year.

Start with a cleanly shaven face, then download the Movember app for Android or iPhone, fill in your details and then share your profile to family and friends, asking them for donations or, if you’ve a large social media following, asking your followers to donate to the good cause.

Have any of those on the top ten celebrity moustaches list inspired how you want to cultivate your facial hair throughout Movember? Let us know your thoughts and plans for this year’s charitable event by leaving a comment down below.