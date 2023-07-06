Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Newsam Park Festival cancelled: Leeds dance music event postponed until next year due to rising costs

A Leeds dance music festival has been postponed due to rising economic pressures.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read

Newsam Park Festival was set to take place at Newsam Green Farm, near the Temple Newsam Estate, this Saturday (June 8). The festival, launched in 2021 by renowned Leeds dance brand MiNT, has now been postponed until next year – with a new date yet to be announced.

Organisers confirmed MiNT’s namesake festival will still go ahead as planned this September, as they explained the decision.

A spokesperson for MINT said: “We have taken the difficult decision to postpone Newsam Park Festival until 2024. In an increasingly difficult festival landscape, with the rising cost of production and cost of living, not to mention the general state of the economy, we didn't want to pass these growing costs on to our attendees.

Adam Beyer playing at Newsam Park Festival in 2021 (Photo: Elliot Young)Adam Beyer playing at Newsam Park Festival in 2021 (Photo: Elliot Young)
Adam Beyer playing at Newsam Park Festival in 2021 (Photo: Elliot Young)

"As a company, we did the same with our other project, MiNT Festival, last year in order to take a step back, regroup and put more thought and effort into this year's edition – which we are really excited for.

"MiNT Festival 2023 will be an all-new boutique two-day offering across six intimate, limited-capacity stages for the first time ever, taking place on September Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 at Newsam Green Farm. Our aim is to do the same with Newsam Park Festival, bringing it back bigger and bolder for 2024.”

The MiNT Festival line-up includes resident MiNT Warehouse DJs Annie Errez and Bobby O’Donnell, as well as Salute, Rossi, Ben Hemsley and East End Dubs. Tickets are available on the MiNT Festival website.

