Newsam Park Festival was set to take place at Newsam Green Farm, near the Temple Newsam Estate, this Saturday (June 8). The festival, launched in 2021 by renowned Leeds dance brand MiNT, has now been postponed until next year – with a new date yet to be announced.

Organisers confirmed MiNT’s namesake festival will still go ahead as planned this September, as they explained the decision.

A spokesperson for MINT said: “We have taken the difficult decision to postpone Newsam Park Festival until 2024. In an increasingly difficult festival landscape, with the rising cost of production and cost of living, not to mention the general state of the economy, we didn't want to pass these growing costs on to our attendees.

Adam Beyer playing at Newsam Park Festival in 2021 (Photo: Elliot Young)

"As a company, we did the same with our other project, MiNT Festival, last year in order to take a step back, regroup and put more thought and effort into this year's edition – which we are really excited for.