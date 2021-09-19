Long-running Leeds Jazz Club saved after finding new home in Pudsey

Organisers feared it would 'be the end' for the club, which is at least 30 years old, after its home at Armley Conservative Club closed its doors.

Thanks to members of the Main Line Social Club in Pudsey Road, live New Orleans jazz can be heard once again every Tuesday night from 8pm.

The club hosts a different jazz band every week and its new home boasts a large dance floor, a real ale bar and comfortable seating.

A jazz band performs at Main Line Social Club in Pudsey

Mark Croasdale, who assists Malcom Ford in running the club, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "It's a Leeds institution and when we lost our home it was during Covid times, it was two bad things at once.

"Fortunately, with a bit of work and investigation, the members of Main Line Social Club welcomed us here.

"It was looking like that might have been the end after all those years."

The admission charge is £7 for adults and £3.50 students, with all proceeds raised going towards paying the bands.

"It’s done for the enjoyment of people and the dancers who turn up," Mark added.

"New Orleans jazz is becoming lost in this country. Since the jazz revival in the 1960s, the people who like the music are generally in their 60s and 70s.

"The club is a piece history and it’s important for the people who listen to it, but also to keep the music alive.

"It's a style of music that would otherwise die out."

You can find out more about Leeds Jazz Club on its website or Facebook page.