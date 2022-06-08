Long Division festival returns to Wakefield

Sea Power

After a well-known tumultuous time for independent venues and live acts alike, it is testament to the city’s passion for music and musical heritage, that fans can descend once more upon nine venues spread evenly amongst the city centre.

For many, Long Division is a chance to see up-close many bands that are on their way to bigger venues or bands that are known for larger cities, taking residency in a more intimate setting.

Guitars and drums will throb around the city, as one band finishes a set, and another begins theirs in a different venue. It is this heartbeat that drives the whole city into a collective frenzy, using the festival programme or Clashfinder app to ensure fans make the entry for the next act in a calculated and meticulous fashion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Field Music. Picture: Christopher Owens

Do you miss the closer of a set to be at the front of the next big act, or do you wait it out in the hope an encore brings down the house with a special guest appearance? As fans we must pitch our battles, and timing is key for the ‘you had to be there’ moments of which there will be numerous.

He may not have padded the Taj Mahal barefoot, but Poet Laureate, journalist and lifelong music fan Simon Armitage will grace the Town Hall by opening the festival with a Q&A and readings from his latest works. I can not think of someone more suited to the job. A born and bred Yorkshireman, a few miles from his hometown, discussing live music in a city that is renowned for its creative musical passion. A gig not to be missed.

Those who have taken in the festival before know it well, there are always the hard-core faithful year on year. For those that have never attended, it is guaranteed to be an experience you will keep with you and return to. A warm, friendly family festival, with enough edge to ensure a true rock ‘n’ roll circus in the heart of the city.

In the words of headliner Sea Power, let the dancers inherit the party.