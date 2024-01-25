Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bands including Sea Girls and Circa Waves will join previously announced acts like the Kooks, Feature Island and Spice Girls icon Melanie C at Temple Newsam this spring.

Live at Leeds In The Park is the spring offshoot of the popular citywide festival Live At Leeds In The City, kickstarting the festival season at Temple Newsam with the best of new names and trailblazing favourites on the indie scene.

Two Door Cinema Club on stage during Live at Leeds in the Park 2023 in Temple Newsam (Photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography)

The festival already have a stacked line-up with names such as Declan McKenna, The Cribs and White Lies topping the 2024 bill so far.

They will be joined by indie rock sensations Sea Girls, who are set to release their third album Midnight Butterflies in June.

Critically acclaimed UK rockers Circa Waves have previously played In The City, and returns to Leeds for a gig at the Temple Newsam festival, along with Grammy-winning artist Corinne Bailey Rae's latest musical endeavour, Black Rainbows.

Speaking about Live At Leeds In The Park, Circa Waves said: “Glad to be back in Leeds. They never let us down! The people, this festival, it’s gonna go off.”

Also revealed in today's announcement are HotWax, who opened the Wardrobe at the 2023 In The City festival, Glasgow rockers Lucia & The Best Boys, Irish singer Orla Gartland, Tom A Smith and alternative group The Clause.

Live At Leeds festival promoter Joe Hubbard said: ”We're already counting down the weeks until we bring the third edition of Live At Leeds In The Park to Temple Newsam!

This truly is our biggest line-up to date and we're over the moon to reveal indie titans Sea Girls, hometown hero Corinne Bailey Rae and T-Shirt Weather charmers Circa Waves to our already-stacked summer billing.

"Live At Leeds has always been the place to find your new favourite acts, and with rising stars like HotWax, Lucia & The Best Boys, Tom A. Smith and The Clause joining the line-up, we're hoping our audience are blown away by this year's talent.

"You've got 17 weeks to round-up your friends, sort out your festival fits and pack the essentials so you're ready for another incredible summer day-out in May"

Live At Leeds In The City 2024 returns to Temple Newsam on Saturday May 25. Tickets are available here.

Live At Leeds In The Park 2024 line-up so far: