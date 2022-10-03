Live At Leeds in the City 2022 is back, with over 100 music acts playing across Leeds.

The one-day festival will take place this month in 16 venues, ranging from O2 Academy to Sela Bar and Hyde Park Book Club.

This year’s headliners are Pale Waves, who played Leeds Festival 2022 main stage just a few months ago.

Here is everything you need to know about Live in Leeds in the City 2022, including tickets, venues and set times.

Heather Baron-Gracie performs with her band Pale Waves during the Leeds Festival 2022 at Bramham Park in Leeds. Picture date: Friday August 26, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

When is Live at Leeds 2022?

Live at Leeds in the City 2022 takes place on Saturday October 15, 2022.

The first shows start at noon, and the final one ends at midnight.

How to get tickets for Live at Leeds 2022

Tickets for Live at Leeds 2022 can be purchased on the Futuresound Group website.

As well as this, you can also buy tickets on Ticketweb and See Tickets .

General admission tickets can be bought for £42.90, while VIP tickets are on sale for £60.50.

Full list of venues and set times

Belgrave Music Hall

Little Quirks 12:00-12:30

Ohem 13:00-13:30

Fya Fox 14:00-14:30

Banji 15:00-15:30

Moreish Idols 16:00-16:30

Redolent 17:00-17:30

Gabby Martin 18:00-18:30

Al Costelloe 19:00-19:30

Cate 20:00-20:30

Trunky Juno 21:00-21:30

Joesef 22:00-22:45

Brudenell Main Room

Gruff Rhys 13:30-14:30

Wynona 15:00-15:30

Nieve Ella 16:00-16:30

The Queen’s Head 17:00-17:30

Soup! 18:00-18:30

The Dinner Party 19:00-19:30

Bull 20:00-20:30

Baby Dave 21:00-21:30

Opus Kink 22:00-22:45

Los Bitchos 23:15-0:00

Brudenell Community Room

Gus Englehorn 13:00-13-30

Dim Imagery 14:30-15:00

Mint 15:30-16:00

Oscar Browne 16:30-17:00

Melin Melyn 17:30-18:00

Fake Turins 18:30-19:00

Cheap Teeth 19:30-20:00

Laundromat 20:30-21:00

Will Joseph Cook 21:30-22:00

Connie Constance 22:45-23:15

Headrow House

Gigi Moss 12:00-12:30

Edie Bens 13:00-13:30

Greta Isaac 14:00-14:30

Murdo Mitchell 15:00-15:30

Izzi De-Rosa 16:00-16:30

Sophia Alexa 17:00-17:30

Artemas 18:00-18:30

Beren Olivia 19:00-19:30

Kay Greyson 20:00-20:30

Venbee 21:00-21:30

Usna 22:00-22:30

Jelani Blackman 23:00-23:45

Hyde Park Book Club

Somoh 13:00-13:30

Niall Summerton 14:00-14:30

Pet Snake 15:00-15:30

Tommy Ashby 16:00-16:30

Beauty School 17:00-17:30

Pleasure Centre 18:00-18:30

Ellur 19:00-19:30

Youth Sector 20:00-20:30

Swim Deep 21:00-21:30

Far Caspian 22:00-22:45

Leeds Beckett Student Union - Room 1

Lovejoy 13:45-14:15

Warmduscher 14:45-15:30

W. H. Lung 16:00-16:45

Thomas Headon 17:15-18:00

Crawlers 18:30-19:15

Sea Power 19:45-20:45

White Lies 21:30-22:45

Leeds Beckett Student Union - Room 2

Hanah Grae 12:15-12:45

Jaxn 13:15-13:45

Kids 14:15-14:45

Ellie Dixon 15:30-16:00

Bears in Trees 16:45-17:15

Boy Bleach 18:00-18:30

Highschool 19:15-19:45

The Native 20:45-21:30

Mill Hill Chapel

Sophie May 12:30-13:00

Mica Sefia 13:30-14:00

Elanor Moss 14:30-15:00

Jemima Coulter 15:30-16:00

David Keenan 16:30-17:00

Thala 17:30-18:00

Manu Grace 18:30-19:00

Bert 19:30-20:00

Nation of Shopkeepers

Chappaqua Wrestling 12:00-12:30

She’s In Parties 13:00-13:30

Big Image 14:00-14:30

Tom A. Smith 15:00-15:30

Wings of Desire 16:00-16:30

Harvey Jay Dodgson 17:00-17:30

Low Lying Sun 18:00-18:30

The Flints 19:00-19:30

Joe Unknown 20:00-20:30

Northern Guitars

Claudia Fenoglio 12:30-13:00

Tom Jenkins 13:30-14:00

Lizzie Reid 14:30-15:00

Beetlebug 15:30-16:00

Jerub 16:30-17:00

Josh Vine 17:30-18:00

Calum Bowie 18:30-19:00

Phoebe Hall 19:30-20:00

Blair Davie 20:30-21:00

Leeds O2 Academy

Palace 15:00-16:15

Dinosaur Pile-Up 16:45-17:30

Working Men’s Club 18:00-18:45

Sundara Karma 19:15-20:15

Pale Waves 21:00-22:30

Oporto

Sunkissed Child 12:00-12:30

Seraphina Simone 13:00-13:30

Splint 14:00-14:30

Saint Joshua 15:00-15:30

Prima Queen 16:00-16:30

Pop Vulture 17:00-17:30

Loungewear 18:00-18:30

Ciel 19:00-19:30

Sela Bar

Oliver Pinder 12:30-13:00

Imogen Hart 13:30-14:00

Teah Lewis 14:30-15:00

George Bloomfield 15:30-16:00

Before Breakfast 16:30-17:00

Sam Airey 17:30-18:00

Bungalow 18:30-19:00

Phenicia 19:30-20:00

Dilettante 20:30-21:00

Luxury Goods 21:30-22:00

The Key Club

Sprints 12:00-12:30

Uninvited 13:00-13:30

The Gulps 14:00-14:30

The Shakes 15:00-15:30

Joe & The Shitboys 16:00-16:30

Slant 17:00-17:30

The Oozes 18:00-18:30

Cvc 19:00-19:30

Kid Brunswick 20:00-20:45

Casey Lowry 21:15-22:15

The Lending Room

Zha Olu 12:00-12:30

Lois 13:00-13:30

Flowvers 14:00-14:30

George O’Hanlon 15:00-15:30

Royel Otis 16:00-16:30

Mollie Coddled 17:00-17:30

Buggs 18:00-18:30

The Roly Mo 19:00-19:30

Zela 20:00-20:30

The Wild Things 21:00-21:30

Overpass 22:00-22:30

False Heads 23:00-23:30

The Wardrobe

The Hara 12:00-12:45

Lottery Winners 13:15-13:45

Lizzie Esau 14:15-14:45

The Clause 15:15-15:45

The Pale White 16:15-16:45

Rats 17:15-17:45

King No-One 19:15-20:00

The Skinner Brothers 20:30-21:15

Spector 21:45-22:45