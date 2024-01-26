Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Gallagher and John Squire recently released their first single Just Another Rainbow from their long awaited and highly anticipated collaboration album, mixing iconic Oasis vocals with the instantly recognisable guitars of the Stone Roses.

On Friday (January 26), the duo revealed their second single From Mars to Liverpool, along with a release date for their self titled album, which will be available on March 1, and a tour with dates in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy and the USA.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and the Stone Roses guitarist John Squire have announced a show in Leeds along with a new album. Picture by Getty Images

Liam said about the announcement: “I can't wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they'll fucking love it. It's spiritual, it's crucial. LG x"

John added: “It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing. Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.

"I like the way that in some parts, it's quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There's a little bit of everything in there, I think it's a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”

The tour will see Liam and John along with Barrie Cadogan or Little Barrie and Paul Weller fame on bass and Joey Waronker on drums, with Jake Bugg appearing as special guest on all shows except for the one in Brooklyn.

When is Liam Gallagher and John Squire live at O2 Academy Leeds?

The Oasis and Stone Roses icons will play at the O2 Academy on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher and John Squire at O2 Academy Leeds

General sale for the Leeds show start from 9.30am on Friday, February 2.

Fans who pre-order the new album will have access to a pre-sale starting at 9.30 on Wednesday, January 31.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire tour dates