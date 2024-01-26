Liam Gallagher and John Squire at O2 Academy Leeds: Oasis and Stone Roses icons reveal tour and album - how to get tickets
The Manchester legends' new project is coming to Leeds' O2 Academy this spring.
Liam Gallagher and John Squire recently released their first single Just Another Rainbow from their long awaited and highly anticipated collaboration album, mixing iconic Oasis vocals with the instantly recognisable guitars of the Stone Roses.
On Friday (January 26), the duo revealed their second single From Mars to Liverpool, along with a release date for their self titled album, which will be available on March 1, and a tour with dates in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy and the USA.
Liam said about the announcement: “I can't wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they'll fucking love it. It's spiritual, it's crucial. LG x"
John added: “It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing. Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.
"I like the way that in some parts, it's quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There's a little bit of everything in there, I think it's a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”
The tour will see Liam and John along with Barrie Cadogan or Little Barrie and Paul Weller fame on bass and Joey Waronker on drums, with Jake Bugg appearing as special guest on all shows except for the one in Brooklyn.
Liam Gallagher is also set to headline Leeds Festival at Bramham Park later this year, performing Oasis' 1994 album Definitely Maybe in full. Other names performing at the festival include Lana Del Rey, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Raye, The Prodigy and many more.
When is Liam Gallagher and John Squire live at O2 Academy Leeds?
The Oasis and Stone Roses icons will play at the O2 Academy on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher and John Squire at O2 Academy Leeds
General sale for the Leeds show start from 9.30am on Friday, February 2.
Fans who pre-order the new album will have access to a pre-sale starting at 9.30 on Wednesday, January 31.
You can find ticket details here.
Liam Gallagher and John Squire tour dates
- March 13 – Glasgow, Barrowland
- March 14 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
- March16 – Dublin, Olympia
- March 18 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- March 20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- March 21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- March 23 – Leeds, O2 Academy
- March 25 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
- March 26 – London, Troxy
- April 2 – Paris, Salle Pleyel
- April 4 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
- April 6 – Milan, Fabrique
- April 11 – Brooklyn, Paramount