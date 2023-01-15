Lewis Capaldi on the opening night of his UK tour at First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

Indeed, he would make a useful stand-up comedian, such is the charismatic, chart-topping Scot’s wicked sense of humour which saw him frequently interact with the sold-out crowd, adding to the flavour of the evening.

Leeds was the first date on Capaldi’s tour and he did not disappoint, serving up a fantastic performance that was lapped up by his adoring fans.

The tone for the night was set by an outstanding support act by Raye, a British singer and songwriter who is being hailed in some quarters as the ‘next Amy Winehouse’.

Many of the crowd had clearly got to there early to see Raye, who came on stage at 7.45pm to much acclaim.

The 25-year-old from south London recently claimed her first number one single, 18 months after splitting from the record label that refused to release her debut album.

The five-time Brit nominee has topped the chart with the hard-hitting, drink-the-pain-away club anthem Escapism.

With Raye’s set having been rapturously received, it was time for Capaldi to take centre stage, a role he seems born for.

Lewis, who was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome last September, arrived bang on cue at 9pm.

A neatly-choreographed entry saw a video screen with the words ‘LEEDS’ and then ‘LEWIS CAPALDI’ raise up before he kicked off with the hugely popular Forget Me.

Resplendent in white trousers, jacket and trainers, Capaldi was quickly into his stride and, when confetti was fired into the crowd, the atmosphere cranked up a notch further.

The crowd, which included a wide age range, sang along to Forever and Pointless, which on Friday became his fourth UK Official Number 1 single.

Raye was Lewis Capaldi's guest at First Diorevt Arena, Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

As his huge army of fans chanted ‘Oh, Lewis Capaldi’, he took time out to speak to the audience, saying: “Leeds, how we f***ing doing? We’re f***ing back!”

“Leeds is one of two favourite cities, along with Bristol, and I’m here tonight.

“This is the first show back in a long time, so there might be some f*** ups tonight.

“Thanks for making that last song number one, and thank you very much for welcoming me back with open arms.”

Cue huge applause in the packed auditorium before Capaldi began to belt out more of his best-known hits and newer tracks.