Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds United mega fan who has “poured his heart and soul” into painting pictures of his favourite players has shared his joy at having his work displayed in Elland Road.

Karl Jordan, 55, said that he started painting pictures in 2022 to help with his mental health and that the 15 pictures he has done since then of the likes of Eddie Gray, Stuart Dallas and Marcelo Bielsa have helped him go “from darkness to light and from pain to purpose”.

Karl and fellow Leeds United-supporting artists Burley Banksy and Andy McVeigh held a joint exhibition at ‘The Old Peacock’ last October that was a hit with fans as well as the club’s CEO Angus Kinnear, who paid a visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist Karl Jordan with his image of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Kinnear requested to display the work within the hallowed grounds of Elland Road, which Karl said was a “dream come true”.

It’s been a long journey for Karl, who said that painting was a “live saver” for him as he went through a bad bout with his mental health at the turn of his 50th birthday.

He said: “I’ve not been able to work anymore due to PTSD and being able to spend 10 hours painting not thinking about anything is a really powerful tool.

“I pretty much trained myself.”

Andy Gray with artist Karl Jordan with his picture of the Gray dynasty, Archie with Eddie Frank and Andy.

Karl is now committed to making a positive difference through his art. Since January 2024, he has continued to create, offering original paintings accompanied by a limited number of prints signed by the depicted players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the players he has met so far to sign the paintings are Leeds legend Eddie Gray and his nephew Andy Gray - both of whom are immediate relatives of current young sensation Archie Gray.

Karl has committed all of the profits to two deserving charities: Leeds United Supporters Trust (LUST) and MnD.

He said: “Over the next three years I want to raise £20,000 for each charity through the creation of new, supporter-centric LUFC art. I hope to develop over 35 additional art pieces, each crafted with passion and devotion to the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad