Leeds United painter on his joy at having works displayed at Elland Road and how he plans to give back
Karl Jordan, 55, said that he started painting pictures in 2022 to help with his mental health and that the 15 pictures he has done since then of the likes of Eddie Gray, Stuart Dallas and Marcelo Bielsa have helped him go “from darkness to light and from pain to purpose”.
Karl and fellow Leeds United-supporting artists Burley Banksy and Andy McVeigh held a joint exhibition at ‘The Old Peacock’ last October that was a hit with fans as well as the club’s CEO Angus Kinnear, who paid a visit.
Mr Kinnear requested to display the work within the hallowed grounds of Elland Road, which Karl said was a “dream come true”.
It’s been a long journey for Karl, who said that painting was a “live saver” for him as he went through a bad bout with his mental health at the turn of his 50th birthday.
He said: “I’ve not been able to work anymore due to PTSD and being able to spend 10 hours painting not thinking about anything is a really powerful tool.
“I pretty much trained myself.”
Karl is now committed to making a positive difference through his art. Since January 2024, he has continued to create, offering original paintings accompanied by a limited number of prints signed by the depicted players.
Among the players he has met so far to sign the paintings are Leeds legend Eddie Gray and his nephew Andy Gray - both of whom are immediate relatives of current young sensation Archie Gray.
Karl has committed all of the profits to two deserving charities: Leeds United Supporters Trust (LUST) and MnD.
He said: “Over the next three years I want to raise £20,000 for each charity through the creation of new, supporter-centric LUFC art. I hope to develop over 35 additional art pieces, each crafted with passion and devotion to the club.”
He added: “Having navigated through personal trauma and adversity, I have found solace and purpose in my and I want to share my unique perspective in my work, which is one from the supporters point of view.”
