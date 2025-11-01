This is when a Leeds theatre production will bring devilish folklore to life

Devil May Care is a musical comedy inspired by Bavarian folklore | Hats Off Productions

A new musical comedy will bring Bavarian folklore to the Yeadon Town Hall Theatre stage when it performs this November.

Devil May Care reimagines the devil as a hapless hero who just wants to help fairy tale characters find their happily ever after. He’s stuck in the offices of the underworld, desperate to do right but always accidentally doing wrong. “Hell is admin!” laughed Devil May Care co-writer Sarah Case.

Sarah began creating the play alongside her long-time friend Matthew Oglesby back in 2018.

They were inspired to write the story after Matthew discovered a book of old folklore that he believed could make a fantastic musical.

Sarah said: “I read the stories and I really liked them.

“Each of these tales had a devil figure who kept appearing and trying to tempt people by giving them terrible gifts that would bring about their downfall.

“But I thought that theoretically these gifts were good gifts and that’s where the story lies.”

The cast are now in rehearsals for the play's upcoming November debut | Hats Off Productions

With a cast of 12 including a chorus of five, Devil May Care loosely adapts several of these folkloric tales, interweaving their elements to create a darkly comic show where the devil is the central character.

The play is filled with stock fairy tale characters who are humorously altered to more closely resonate with their audience. From a knight who has grown war-weary to a depressed to a princess in her 40s who is fed up with men, these classic figures are designed to provide comic relatability.

Devil May Care playfully ponders if the devil is just misunderstood | Hats Off Productions

To create Devil May Care, Sarah and Matthew began by writing down everything they loved about the stories they found in Bavarian folklore.

Sarah said: “We just rolled out this huge sheet of wallpaper and mapped out all of the stories that we wanted to create.

“It was completely unwieldy and showed our naivete because that show would’ve lasted over 18 hours.

“Over time we had to edit it down but it’s taken a long time as life gets in the way.”

The work in creating Devil May Care was balanced alongside full-time jobs, the COVID pandemic, and family life.

But now with a full cast and crew assembled, Devil May Care is ready for the curtains to rise.

In the cast, Sarah particularly spotlights James Pegg who takes on the role of the Shepherd and infuses almost every moment with humour.

She said: “There are lines that I’d written in his hands that are hilarious that I hadn’t seen would be funny. What he’s done with the character is brilliant.”

Sarah also highlights the immense stature and grace that Anita Adams brings to the role of The Princess.

Sarah said: “In my head, when I first wrote the Princess, she was a little unsure of herself and Anita makes that vulnerability her power.

“She’s such a consummate professional who brings stature and grace.”

The play is a hilarious mix of adapted folkloric tales with the devil at the centre | Hats Off Productions

Back in June, Devil May Care had a preview performance at Seven Arts Leeds to test out aspects of the production. For Sarah it was a nerve wracking experience to invite an audience to hear her writing but gratifying when she saw the positive reception it had.

Sarah said: “I was a little bit terrified about watching the audience's reaction but they were absolutely lovely.

“There were lots of faces that I knew really well but there were also lots of faces that I recognised from the amateur theatre world and it was lovely to see people coming out to support a new piece of theatre.”

Produced by Hats Off Productions, Devil May Care is supported by the Leeds Gilbert and Sullivan Society who have been on hand to provide both practical help and expertise.

Sarah credits the support from the close knit community of Leeds theatre makers in making Devil May Care possible.

She said: “There's 12 performers on the stage, but there's probably 40 to 50 people that have played a part in some form along the way that have made this happen.”

Now, from November 12-15, the musical comedy will perform at the Yeadon Town Hall Theatre and Leeds audiences will be able to see a hilarious world of interwoven folklore take to the stage.

After a preview at Seven Arts Theatre earlier this year, Devil May Care will perform at Yeadon Town Hall this November | Hats Off Productions

For Sarah, creating Devil May Care has been a journey into the unfamiliar. However, she wanted to make it to show that passion projects matter and have great purpose.

She said: “I thought that if my kids didn’t grab life’s opportunities and do things that they are passionate and excited about, I’d be really sad for them so why would I want something less for myself?

“In life you have to make time for the things that you want to do. You only live once.”

Devil May Care will perform at Yeadon Town Hall from November 12 - 15.

Tickets cost £26.02 and are available to buy online.