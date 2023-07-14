Petrolheads will flock to The Motorist, in New Lennerton Lane, in Sherburn in Elmet, on Sunday (July 16) for this year’s ‘Supercars and Coffee’ event, which last year saw more than 100 high-performance luxury sports cars gather to raise money for charity.

The convoy is set to arrive at 9.45am with the event following from 10am to 2pm. The event is free to attend, although donations are welcomed as the money raised will go to city-based mental health charity Leeds Mind.

Jason Holman, Director of Leeds Supercar Meet, said: “A number of my close friends have died by suicide – including people in the public eye – so I’m really passionate about making sure that no one else has to face a mental health difficulty alone.”

Last year, more than 100 high-performance luxury sports cars gathered to raise money at the Leeds Supercar Meet for charity. Photo: Leeds Supercar Meet.

Jason, who has worked as a celebrity tour manager, rubbed shoulders with celebs from both film and TV. He continued: “In late 2017, I lost my friend Simone Linsell to suicide. Simone was a model, but just couldn’t handle things anymore.

“In Early 2018 after a two-week tour together, Verne Troyer went home and passed away a few weeks later. He was a great friend after seven years of working together, so this really devastated me.

“Following Verne, Sophie Gradon died. Sophie and I had been great friends for over 10 years before she went on Love Island, and the last time I saw her was when she joined Verne and I for dinner in Leeds.

“She had been a great support to me when Verne passed away. A few days after Sophie, her boyfriend Ryan died by suicide too. I had only been messaging him the day before.

The Leeds Supercar Meet event is free to attend, although donations are welcomed as the money raised will go to city-based mental health charity Leeds Mind. Photo: Leeds Supercar Meet.

“A few months after that, Mike Thalassitis from Love Island also died by suicide. He was a client of mine on a few occasions, a real nice guy - I never even knew he had problems.

“Then finally, we lost Caroline Flack. Everybody was saying something needed to be done and I really wanted to help make a difference. I decided to set up Supercars and Coffee through my supercar club to help raise funds and awareness for Leeds Mind, which has helped me when I struggled after losing so many friends.”

Last year, the event raised more than £3,000 and the organisers are hoping to top that sum this weekend.

