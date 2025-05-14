The Summer Series returns to Leeds from July 3 to August 3, featuring an exciting lineup of music and entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of a month, Millennium Square will host a range of talented artists - including Mika, Shed Seven, The Lathums, and The Black Keys - as well as sing-alongs and an open-air cinema experience.

For Swifties, a night of Taylormania awaits, while fans of Swedish disco can join in on the fun at the ABBAoke event, featuring special guest DJ Brutus Gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millennium Square will host a range of artists between July 3 and August 3.

Additionally, Millennium Square will serve as the official starting point for the annual Leeds Pride celebrations on July 20.

Below is the complete lineup for the Leeds Millennium Square Summer Sessions:

Thursday, July 3: MIKA with support from Scouting for Girls (Sold out)

Tuesday, July 8: The Black Keys with support from Miles Kane

Friday, July 11: Shed Seven with special guests Lightning Seeds and The Sherlocks

Saturday, July 12: The Lathums with special guests The Royston Club

Thursday, July 17: MAN IN THE MIRROR - A Tribute to Michael Jackson

Friday, July 18: Funeral For A Friend with support from The Blackout, Casey, and Kill The Lights

Saturday, July 19: Taylormania starring Katy Ellis and a full live band (Matinee)

Saturday, July 19: ABBAoke featuring special guest DJ Brutus Gold

Friday, July 25: Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax

Saturday, July 26: 80s Classical with the Orchestra of Opera North

Thursday, July 31 to Sunday, August 3: Cinema on the Square 2025 (Full film lineup here)

Tickets for all events are available on the Millennium Square website.