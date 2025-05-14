Leeds Summer Sessions returns with one month of live music at Millennium Square - see the full lineup here
The Summer Series returns to Leeds from July 3 to August 3, featuring an exciting lineup of music and entertainment.
Over the course of a month, Millennium Square will host a range of talented artists - including Mika, Shed Seven, The Lathums, and The Black Keys - as well as sing-alongs and an open-air cinema experience.
For Swifties, a night of Taylormania awaits, while fans of Swedish disco can join in on the fun at the ABBAoke event, featuring special guest DJ Brutus Gold.
Additionally, Millennium Square will serve as the official starting point for the annual Leeds Pride celebrations on July 20.
Below is the complete lineup for the Leeds Millennium Square Summer Sessions:
- Thursday, July 3: MIKA with support from Scouting for Girls (Sold out)
- Tuesday, July 8: The Black Keys with support from Miles Kane
- Friday, July 11: Shed Seven with special guests Lightning Seeds and The Sherlocks
- Saturday, July 12: The Lathums with special guests The Royston Club
- Thursday, July 17: MAN IN THE MIRROR - A Tribute to Michael Jackson
- Friday, July 18: Funeral For A Friend with support from The Blackout, Casey, and Kill The Lights
- Saturday, July 19: Taylormania starring Katy Ellis and a full live band (Matinee)
- Saturday, July 19: ABBAoke featuring special guest DJ Brutus Gold
- Friday, July 25: Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax
- Saturday, July 26: 80s Classical with the Orchestra of Opera North
- Thursday, July 31 to Sunday, August 3: Cinema on the Square 2025 (Full film lineup here)
Tickets for all events are available on the Millennium Square website.