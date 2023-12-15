The Leeds Ska and Mod Festival is set to make a return in 2024.

Leeds City Council has confirmed the popular event will take over Millennium Square in August, part of the annual Summer Series at the outdoor venue.

Next year’s edition, taking place on Sunday August 4, promises an electrifying showcase of live outdoor performances, as the first artists on the line-up are announced.

Performing at the event for the first time is King Hammond and The Rude Boy Mafia, whose infectious beats and powerful lyrics will keep the crowd on their feet.

The Leeds Ska and Mod Festival will return to Millennium Square in August 2024 (Photo by Leeds City Council)

The British band is led by Grammy-award-winning musician Nick Welsh, a former member of Bad Manners and The Selecter who is renowned for his contributions to the ska and reggae scenes.

Joining them will be the legendary Stranger Cole, whose career spans back to the early days of ska in 1962 producing some of the finest Jamaican Ska. His timeless hits include "Rough and Tough, "Bangarang," and "Uno Dos Tres."

Returning to the Millennium Square is mod punk band The Chords. Commonly associated with the 1970s mod revival, the London group will perform classics including ‘Maybe Tomorrow’ and ‘Something’s missing’.

Fresh from performing at last year’s event, English Ska band The Hotknives join the bill, bringing once again their catalogue of catchy tunes including the live favourites "Holsten Boys", "Don't Go Away" and Skin Up Harry".

How to get tickets for the Leeds Ska and Mod Festival 2024

Tickets are now on sale and are priced at £38.50, including booking fees. You can purchase tickets on the Millennium Square website or from Leeds Ticket Hub by calling 0113 376 0318 (Monday – Saturday 10pm – 4pm).

Gates for the festival will open from 2pm with the first band due to perform at 2.30pm. A licensed bar, catering and toilet facilities will be available on site.