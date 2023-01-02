There is plenty to look forward to at Millennium Square in 2023.
From golden greats to much-loved bands and songwriters, there is plenty to look forward to at Leeds’s Millennium Square in 2023.
Here is the full list of acts coming to the Millennium Square this year.
1. Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Nile Rodgers & CHIC head to Millennium Square on Wednesday 19 July from 6pm. Please note this is a standing outdoor event.
Photo: Cindy Ord
2. Leeds Ska & Mod Festival 2023
The popular Leeds Ska & Mod Festival is set to return to Millennium Square on Sunday 23 July as part of the venue’s annual Summer Series. Featuring live outdoor performances from Bad Manners, From The Jam, The Hotknives and Block 33.
Photo: Mike Wade
3. McFly
British pop band McFly will play Millennium Square on Thursday 6 July.
Photo: Joe Maher
4. Bastille
Bastille were the first act to be announced as part of the annual ‘Sounds of the City’ at Millennium Square on Thursday 13 July.
Photo: Buda Mendes