News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Every Leeds Millennium Square act announced so far for 2023 including Nile Rodgers, McFly and Kasabian

There is plenty to look forward to at Millennium Square in 2023.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago

From golden greats to much-loved bands and songwriters, there is plenty to look forward to at Leeds’s Millennium Square in 2023.

Here is the full list of acts coming to the Millennium Square this year.

1. Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Nile Rodgers & CHIC head to Millennium Square on Wednesday 19 July from 6pm. Please note this is a standing outdoor event.

Photo: Cindy Ord

Photo Sales

2. Leeds Ska & Mod Festival 2023

The popular Leeds Ska & Mod Festival is set to return to Millennium Square on Sunday 23 July as part of the venue’s annual Summer Series. Featuring live outdoor performances from Bad Manners, From The Jam, The Hotknives and Block 33.

Photo: Mike Wade

Photo Sales

3. McFly

British pop band McFly will play Millennium Square on Thursday 6 July.

Photo: Joe Maher

Photo Sales

4. Bastille

Bastille were the first act to be announced as part of the annual ‘Sounds of the City’ at Millennium Square on Thursday 13 July.

Photo: Buda Mendes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3