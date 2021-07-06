Leeds Light Night back for 2021 with 'whole host of spectacular artworks'

This year the annual light art festival will take place from Thursday, October 14 to Friday, October 15.

It will be a slightly reduced programme due to current restrictions, the organisers said.

More details are set to be released over the coming weeks, including sneak peeks at the design work from artist Lee Goater.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Light Night Leeds 2020 (photo: Tony Johnson).

A spokesperson for Leeds Light Night said: "Big News Klaxon

"We’re very excited to announce that Light Night Leeds will be returning.

"The UK’s largest annual light art festival will be back, and although there will be a slightly reduced programme due to current restrictions, we will once again be shining a light on our amazing city with a whole host of spectacular artworks.

"We’ll have more information for you over the coming weeks including; this year’s theme, sneak peeks at our amazing design work from Lee Goater, a look at which festival partners are supporting this year’s event and, of course, news on what artworks will be featured at this year’s festival.

"So make sure you are following us for all the updates and we can’t wait to see you in the autumn."

Last year, the event was slightly different due to the pandemic.

Instead of the usual art installations across the city, people were invited to get involved with Laser Light City.

The people of Leeds were the chance to take control of the pattern and colour of the crisscrossing beams of light that shone from the rooftops of seven buildings, including Bridgewater Place and the Parkinson.