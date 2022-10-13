Leeds Light Night 2022: live updates as light shows take over the city centre
Light Night 2022 is upon us, with visitors to Leeds city centre promised some jaw-dropping events and displays.
Events are taking place all over Leeds – and the YEP is right in the heart of the action.
They are separated into individual zones, with several shows taking place within each zone.
Here is our live blog which will keep you up to date:
Light Night, Leeds
Rainbows at night
Leeds City Museum looking marvelous in the kaleidoscopic glow of dusk.
Power of Poetry
Robert Montgomery’s Power of Poetry outside Leeds Town Hall is part of a series of poems which explore different aspects of the game of Rugby League.
Walk the dinosaur
“I want to see all the lights and I want to see dinosaurs!”
The demands of four-year-old Howard Keenan may not be met in full, but we’re sure he’ll have plenty of fun!
The dream you embrace...
Something deep and meaningful from James Clancy above Briggate.
Royal flush
Take a closer look at the House of Cards just outside Victoria Gate this evening.
Enthusiastic visitors
Light Night fan Amreen Tai said: “We came last year - we came to the big interactive one in Millennium Square, and were basically pushing children out of the way to play on it - sorry!
“This year we are trying to plan it a little bit more - we are going to Trinity then walking up to Millennium Square”
Pick a card...
Send us your pics!
So I’m on liveblog duties until 8pm, so unfortunately can’t be at the event 😭 - so I’m hoping you guys who are in Leeds city centre can really help me enjoy the full light night experience by sending your photos and thoughts on the events you see - I’m on [email protected], or on twitter @reporterrichb.
Alternatively, keep an eagle eye out and say “hi” to our roving reporter Abi Whistance, who will be dashing from event to event!
Take a look
Not long before darkness falls on Leeds City Centre. Why not take a look at this magnificent attraction...
Leeds Light Night 2022 to see civic hall turned into giant retro video game
The historic face of Leeds Civic Hall will be transformed into an incredible retro video game as visitors get to take control of this year’s Light Night Leeds.
You can get there cheap if you travel by train!
Rail operator Northern is offering cheap train tickets to and from Light Night - those visiting can attend for as little as £1.50 per ticket.
More than 2000 tickets have been released for trips into Leeds between 4pm and 6pm and departing Leeds train station 8pm and 10pm on Thursday October 13, 2022.
Reduced tickets can only be purchased from Northern’s website or from their app, and are not available from services such as Trainline.