A 14.5 metre-long roaring Spinosaurus will be inhabiting the dock at Granary Wharf, with its toes dipping in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.
Event organisers, LeedsBID, believe it will be the first of its kind in the country in such a location and is one of 12 specially built beasts coming to the city for six weeks from July 30 for the free, family friendly Leeds Jurassic Trail
And children’s TV star Andy Day will be the face and voice of the trail, giving key facts and stats about many of the creatures on digital displays dotted around the city centre, alongside the dinosaurs.
“To engage kids with dinosaurs is a passion of mine and I think Leeds city centre has done a great job," said Andy.
"To have full scale animatronic dinosaurs for them to see and learn about is brilliant.”
The acclaimed performer and self-confessed dinosaur fan is well-known for his entertaining, educational performances and shows all about the prehistoric beasts.
The full list of dinosaurs, and their locations across Leeds, are as follows:
Spinosaurus - Granary Wharf
Atrociraptor - Leeds City Station
Parasaurolophus - Leeds Corn Exchange
Baryonx - Leeds Kirkgate Market
Brachiosaurus - Merrion Centre
Dilophosaurus - SOYO Leeds (Quarry Hill)
Ruyangosaurus - St Johns Centre
Stegosaurus - The Core Shopping Centre
Tyrannosaurus - Trinity Leeds
Nasutoceratops - Trinity Kitchen
Amargasaurus - Victoria Gate
Triceratops - Victoria Quarter
John Lewis will also host story time adventures and baby dino hatchery on special dates and live Jurassic entertainment including walkabout beasts will be held on Briggate and Lands Lane every Saturday on Sunday for free throughout the trail.
Leeds Jurassic Trail 3 will run from July 30 to September 4, featuring partners Canal & River Trust, Child Friendly Leeds, Granary Wharf, Leeds City Council, Leeds Corn Exchange, Leeds Kirkgate Market, Leeds City Station, Merrion Centre, SOYO Leeds, St Johns Centre, The Core, Trinity Kitchen, Trinity Leeds, Victoria Leeds and John Lewis who are all joining forces on the event.
To find out more including location and dinosaur details, see www.leedsjurassictrail.co.uk