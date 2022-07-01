Please note that academies, free schools, foundation schools and faith schools set their own term dates which may not be the same as those seen below.

When are the summer holidays this year?

Students will break up from school for the summer holidays this month. Here are the full term dates.

The summer holiday starts on Wednesday 27 July.

Children return to school for the new academic year on Friday 2 September.

When is the autumn half term?

On Monday 24 October schools break up for half term for one week.

When are the Christmas holidays?

The Christmas holidays start on Monday 19 December.

Children return to school on Monday 2 January for the spring term.

When is spring half term?

Spring half term starts on Monday 13 February and lasts until Friday 17 February.

When are the Easter holidays?

The Easter holidays start on Monday 3 April.

Children go back to school on Friday 14 April.

When does the summer term start?

The summer term starts on Monday 17 April and ends on Friday 26 May.

When is the May bank holiday?

The May bank holiday is on Monday 1 May.

When is the summer half term?

The summer half term runs from Monday 29 May to Friday 2 June.

When do children break up for the summer holidays next year?