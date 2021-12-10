Leeds jazz night champions local artists in the last Hurrah before the New Year

Toby Womack (pictured) started Last Time Out during lockdown in 2020. Photo: James Hardisty

Starting out as the lockdown project of Futuresound promoter Toby Womack, the much-loved jazz event quickly formed a following after the first show in May of this year.

In just seven months trumpeter Matthew Halsall, jazz collective Steam Down and Leeds experimentalist Jake Mehew all graced the stage, often performing to a sold-out crowd regardless of seating restrictions put in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Time Out starts at 7pm on Saturday and runs until 11pm. Photo: James Hardisty

By calling The Wardrobe home, every addition to the Last Time Out roster has been welcomed to a venue with strong jazz roots - the likes of Amy Winehouse and Tony Allen walking the same grounds in the last three decades.

With Saturday's show acting as the final event of 2021, Womack has selected critically acclaimed drummer and composer Richard Spaven to headline with the city's own August Charles and Oscar Horner offering support.

On this line up, Womack said:

"I’ve been a fan of Richard for a long time, he’s such a fantastic drummer with a really unique style.

"There’s a lot of buzz around him in Leeds, especially over at the Conservatoire, so I'm really chuffed to have him headlining the final night of the year.

"August Charles and Oscar Horner are both products of Leeds Conservatoire and, in my opinion, are two of the most exciting acts in the city at the moment."

For each Last Time Out event, Womack carefully partners national artists with homegrown acts to make for a special night of music and collaboration.

As a collective striving to champion local artists, this weekend's finale is all about shining a light on the talent a little closer to home.

"Our showcase this weekend is going to be a real testament to the buzzing scene we have here in Leeds." Womack went on to say.

"An opportunity for a legendary musician like Richard Spaven to witness Leeds' talent is really invaluable, I’ll be standing at the side of the stage from start to finish."

Last Time Out starts at 7pm on Saturday and runs until 11pm.

Tickets are available to purchase from Luna Tickets.