Leeds First Direct Arena to open exclusive new Sky VIP lounge with a private bar and mini stage
Leeds First Direct Arena is set to open a new VIP lounge later this month.
Sky VIP lounges are being rolled out across the country – and Leeds will be the first city to have one. With a private bar, dedicated entrance and even a mini-stage for live entertainment, the new lounge will open on April 28 ahead of Olly Murs’ Marry Me show at the Arena.
Sky customers in Leeds can now sign up to visit the new lounge on the My Sky app on a first-come, first-served basis. The exclusive lounges include a dedicated customer check-in point, plus a private area to relax and dine in, as well as the VIP Star Bar and merchandise on offer.
As the Sky VIP lounges open over the coming months, Sky customers with tickets to the arena shows can apply for lounge passes, starting with Leeds, by going to the Sky VIP section in the My Sky app. Sky VIP lounges will also open in Utilita Arena Birmingham and OVO Arena Wembley, before more locations are announced later this year.
Joel Keoghan, head of brand partnerships and activations at Sky, said: “We’re thrilled to roll out Sky VIP lounges, at some of the biggest and best live entertainment venues across the UK, so we can reward even more customers closer to where they live and make them feel special with an A-list experience.
"All lounges have been designed with star treatment in mind, as a place to see and be seen. Carefully crafted to help customers get in the mood; the lounges all create a striking backdrop for that perfect selfie moment ahead of the show.”