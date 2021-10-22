Bonfire Night is fast approaching with only a few weeks to go until the big event.

But where are the best places to see the fireworks and celebrate the holiday in Leeds?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the bonfire night events and fireworks displays happening in Leeds next month. Photo: PA/Danny Lawson

.Leeds City Council cancelled the traditional bonfire and fireworks events last month but there are some alternatives available across the city.

Here is our list of some of the events taking place on November 5.

Yeadon Cricket Club - 2021 Bonfire & Fireworks Display

Hosted by Yeadon Cricket Club, this year's firework displays start at 6pm and run until 9pm.

There are also bars, food stalls and entertainment on site throughout the night for the whole family to enjoy.

More details can be found on the Yeadon Cricket Club Facebook page.

The Hunslet Club Firework Display

Hunslet Club's Firework Display is completely free to attend and starts at 6.30pm.

Enjoy food and refreshments on sale and watch as the bonfire climbs into the sky till close at 8pm.

Find out more on the Hunslet Club Facebook page.

Horsforth Bonfire Night 2021

Starting at 6pm and finishing at 11pm, Horsforth Bonfire Night is one of the longest celebrations on the list.

Carousels, food and drink are all on offer to spectators, with a large range of fireworks bursting into the sky well into the evening.

Find out more on the Horsforth Bonfire Night website.

Otley Bonfire Night 2021

Rivalling Horsforth Bonfire Night, Otley's celebrations are also running until 11pm on the Friday.

With a professional display of fireworks accompanied by a roaring bonfire, Otley's event is ideal for residents to enjoy.

There is also a selection of stalls serving hot food and drinks all night.

Find out more on the Otley Bonfire Night webpage.

Bonfire Night at The Boundary House

From 4pm until 10.30pm, The Boundary House is hosting a bonfire night spectacular on their grounds.

This is their first bonfire night celebration since 2019 so it is advised that attendees get there early to avoid being turned away.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, with fireworks soon after at 7.30pm.

Find out more on the Boundary House Facebook page.