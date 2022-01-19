Gigs in Leeds: what bands can I go see in Leeds to support Independent Venue Week 2022?
Here are seven gigs happening for Independent Venue Week in and around Leeds.
This year Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds has been selected by Lamacq as the Leeds representative for Independent Venue Week, with Yard Act performing a special show there on Tuesday 1 February.
Read More
Lamacq will feature Yard Act's live performance on his drive-time show on 6 Music, as well as an audio tour of Leeds hosted by Whiskas from ¡Forward, Russia! and Simon Rix from the Kaiser Chiefs.
The week, which begins on Monday 31 January and runs until Friday 4 February, is a celebration of independent music venues around the country, and those that own, work and run them.
Other venues chosen for this year's spotlight include PJ Molloys in Dunfermline, Scotland, Future Yard in Birkenhead, The Louisiana in Bristol and The Horn in St Albans.
Below are some gigs happening in and around Leeds as part of Independent Venue Week.
Yard Act at Belgrave Music Hall
Tuesday 1 February
7.30pm until 11pm
Soak at Oporto
Monday 31 January
7.30pm until 10.30pm
James Bay at Brudenell Social Club
Tuesday 1 February
7.30pm until 11pm
Fudge. at 360 Club
Friday 4 February
7.30pm until 10.45pm
The Rills at The Fulford Arms
Thursday 3 February
7.30pm until 11.30pm
Serotones at The York Vaults
Tuesday 1 February
7pm until 10.30pm
LIINES at Trades Club
Thursday 3 February
8pm until 11pm
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.