Gigs in Leeds: what bands can I go see in Leeds to support Independent Venue Week 2022?

Here are seven gigs happening for Independent Venue Week in and around Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 4:03 pm

This year Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds has been selected by Lamacq as the Leeds representative for Independent Venue Week, with Yard Act performing a special show there on Tuesday 1 February.

Belgrave Music Hall earns 6 Music host Steve Lamacq's favour for Independent Ven...

Lamacq will feature Yard Act's live performance on his drive-time show on 6 Music, as well as an audio tour of Leeds hosted by Whiskas from ¡Forward, Russia! and Simon Rix from the Kaiser Chiefs.

The week, which begins on Monday 31 January and runs until Friday 4 February, is a celebration of independent music venues around the country, and those that own, work and run them.

Other venues chosen for this year's spotlight include PJ Molloys in Dunfermline, Scotland, Future Yard in Birkenhead, The Louisiana in Bristol and The Horn in St Albans.

Below are some gigs happening in and around Leeds as part of Independent Venue Week.

Yard Act at Belgrave Music Hall

Steve Lamacq (centre) is hosting Independent Venue Week at the end of the month on 6 Music.

Tuesday 1 February

7.30pm until 11pm

Tickets available for purchase on Songkick.

Soak at Oporto

Monday 31 January

7.30pm until 10.30pm

Tickets available for purchase on Seetickets.

James Bay at Brudenell Social Club

Tuesday 1 February

7.30pm until 11pm

Tickets available for purchase on Allevents.

Fudge. at 360 Club

Friday 4 February

7.30pm until 10.45pm

Tickets available for purchase on Allevents.

The Rills at The Fulford Arms

Thursday 3 February

7.30pm until 11.30pm

Tickets available for purchase on Seetickets.

Serotones at The York Vaults

Tuesday 1 February

7pm until 10.30pm

Tickets available for purchase on The York Vaults.

LIINES at Trades Club

Thursday 3 February

8pm until 11pm

Tickets available for purchase on Allevents.

