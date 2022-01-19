This year Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds has been selected by Lamacq as the Leeds representative for Independent Venue Week, with Yard Act performing a special show there on Tuesday 1 February.

Lamacq will feature Yard Act's live performance on his drive-time show on 6 Music, as well as an audio tour of Leeds hosted by Whiskas from ¡Forward, Russia! and Simon Rix from the Kaiser Chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week, which begins on Monday 31 January and runs until Friday 4 February, is a celebration of independent music venues around the country, and those that own, work and run them.

Other venues chosen for this year's spotlight include PJ Molloys in Dunfermline, Scotland, Future Yard in Birkenhead, The Louisiana in Bristol and The Horn in St Albans.

Below are some gigs happening in and around Leeds as part of Independent Venue Week.

Yard Act at Belgrave Music Hall

Steve Lamacq (centre) is hosting Independent Venue Week at the end of the month on 6 Music.

Tuesday 1 February

7.30pm until 11pm

Soak at Oporto

Monday 31 January

7.30pm until 10.30pm

James Bay at Brudenell Social Club

Tuesday 1 February

7.30pm until 11pm

Fudge. at 360 Club

Friday 4 February

7.30pm until 10.45pm

The Rills at The Fulford Arms

Thursday 3 February

7.30pm until 11.30pm

Serotones at The York Vaults

Tuesday 1 February

7pm until 10.30pm

LIINES at Trades Club

Thursday 3 February

8pm until 11pm