Leeds Festival 2024: Popular music festival at Bramham Park announces third wave of acts including Renee Rapp

Leeds Festival are set to make a major announcement live on BBC Radio 1 at 6pm - follow here for the latest updates.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:51 GMT
The Bramham Park festival already has some big names topping its bill including Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182 and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

The first wave of bands were announced live on BBC Radio 1 in November last year, and it is likely that today's announcement will be revealing additional bands on the already stacked line-up.

The music event will return for its 2024 edition at Bramham Park on August 21 to 25, 2024.

Follow this blog as Leeds Festival makes a big announcement live:

Live as Leeds Festival makes a big announcement on BBC Radio 1

18:44 GMT

Full announcement

That's that - ten more acts set to play at Leeds Festival 2024.

The full announcement today includes:

  • Renee Rapp
  • Denzel Curry
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Barry Can't Swim
  • Kenya Grace
  • Nia Archives
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Beabadoobee
  • Bou
  • Bru-C
18:40 GMT

Final announcement...

The final announcement today includes Bou and Bru-C!

18:35 GMTUpdated 18:36 GMT

Leeds Festival 2024 poster

Leeds Festival's official Instagram have published a poster will the full line-up:

18:32 GMT

Also playing Leeds Festival 2024 are...

The Last Dinner Party and Beabadoobee confirmed for Leeds Festival 2024!

18:25 GMT

Third announcement...

The third reveal includes Kenya Grace and Nia Archives!

18:21 GMT

There will be a total of 10 acts announced today. So far, Renee Rapp, Denzel Curry, Fontaines D.C. and Barry Can't Swin has been confirmed.

18:18 GMT

Second announcement...

Fontaines D.C. and Barry Can't Swim will be performing at Leeds Festival this year!

18:16 GMT

Poster

The band Wombats posted a poster on X which has since been taken down:

18:10 GMT

First announcement...

Renee Rapp and Denzel Curry will play Leeds Festival 2024!

17:59 GMT

BBC Radio 1 announcement

You can listen to today's Leeds Festival announcement on Radio 1 here.

