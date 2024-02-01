Leeds Festival 2024: Popular music festival at Bramham Park announces third wave of acts including Renee Rapp
Leeds Festival are set to make a major announcement live on BBC Radio 1 at 6pm - follow here for the latest updates.
The Bramham Park festival already has some big names topping its bill including Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182 and Catfish and the Bottlemen.
The first wave of bands were announced live on BBC Radio 1 in November last year, and it is likely that today's announcement will be revealing additional bands on the already stacked line-up.
The music event will return for its 2024 edition at Bramham Park on August 21 to 25, 2024.
Full announcement
That's that - ten more acts set to play at Leeds Festival 2024.
The full announcement today includes:
- Renee Rapp
- Denzel Curry
- Fontaines D.C.
- Barry Can't Swim
- Kenya Grace
- Nia Archives
- The Last Dinner Party
- Beabadoobee
- Bou
- Bru-C
Final announcement...
The final announcement today includes Bou and Bru-C!
Leeds Festival 2024 poster
Leeds Festival's official Instagram have published a poster will the full line-up:
Also playing Leeds Festival 2024 are...
The Last Dinner Party and Beabadoobee confirmed for Leeds Festival 2024!
Third announcement...
The third reveal includes Kenya Grace and Nia Archives!
There will be a total of 10 acts announced today. So far, Renee Rapp, Denzel Curry, Fontaines D.C. and Barry Can't Swin has been confirmed.
Second announcement...
Fontaines D.C. and Barry Can't Swim will be performing at Leeds Festival this year!
Poster
The band Wombats posted a poster on X which has since been taken down:
First announcement...
Renee Rapp and Denzel Curry will play Leeds Festival 2024!