Tickets for Leeds Festival 2024 go on sale this week - here is what you need to know.

Following last week’s first line-up announcement, which saw headliners across both stages including Blink-182, Lana Del Rey and Liam Gallagher, revealed, many might be eager to get their hands on tickets to next year’s Bramham Park event.

The announcement also saw Fred Again, Gerry Cinnamon and the return of indie icons Catfish and the Bottlemen as headliners, along with DJ Skrillex and metal act Spiritbox among bands appearing at the festival.

Melvin Benn, managing director of promoter Festival Republic, said: “We are thrilled to announce the first wave of artists for Reading and Leeds 2024.

Tickets for Leeds Festival 2024 go on sale this week. (Photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography)

“I am very proud that the biggest artists in the world choose to play Reading and Leeds and to have three incredible UK festival exclusives – the electrifying Fred again, a true generational talent Lana Del Ray and the legendary Blink-182.

“The iconic Liam Gallagher will return to play an all-time classic album Definitely Maybe which will be a special moment indeed.

“We pride ourselves on nurturing artists from the early stages in their career, so to see acts like Catfish And The Bottlemen rising through the festival to headline for the second time is very rewarding.

“2023 was a hugely successful year for attendance and sensational audience feedback, and we are eager to build upon this success even further at the UK’s biggest and best music festival.”

Tickets for the three-day festival, taking place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, will go on general sale on Thursday November 30, with pre-sale tickets available a few days before.

Here is all the information you need about Leeds Festival 2024 tickets.

When is Leeds Festival 2024?

Leeds Festival returns to Bramham Park between August 21 and 25, 2024.

Leeds Festival 2024 line-up so far

The first round of bands and artists, including the six headliners, have been revealed and include:

Fred Again..

Lana Del Rey

Blink-182

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Liam Gallagher

Gerry Cinnamon

Raye

Skrillex

Spiritbox

Digga D

How to get tickets for Leeds Festival 2024 including pre-sale and loyalty scheme

Tickets for existing Barclaycard and Three customers will go on pre-sale at 8.30am on Tuesday November 28, followed by Loyalty Scheme tickets for those who signed up earlier this year 24 hours later, on Wednesday, November 29.

The Loyalty Scheme allows customers who have visited the festival previous years to access tickets at a discounted price.

Weekend and day tickets go on general sale at 8.30am on Thursday November 30 on the Leeds ticketing website.

