Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Leeds Festival 2023: 25 picture highlights of the entire festival weekend including Sam Fender and Becky Hill

Leeds Festival 2023 has wrapped up for another year – and for me anyway, it was rather phenomenal.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Headline sets from Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, The 1975 and The Killers were just the icing on the cake of what was a superb event and occasion for the people of Leeds.

The weather was (mostly) bright and dry and spirits were high through the three days, which also saw sets from Steve Lacey, Wet Leg, Loyle Carner, Nothing But Thieves, Foals and Imagine Dragons.

Check out our gallery of photos below of some the best acts to perform at the festival over the three days:

It's been another great year at Leeds Festival

1. Leeds Festival 2023

It's been another great year at Leeds Festival Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Royston Club on Festival Republic stage.

2. The Royston Club

The Royston Club on Festival Republic stage. Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Sales
Bakar on the Main Stage East

3. Bakar

Bakar on the Main Stage East Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Sales
Rina Sawayama on the Main Stage East on Friday

4. Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama on the Main Stage East on Friday Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Sam FenderLeedsBillie Eilish