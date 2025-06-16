A donation scheme is set to be introduced at museums and galleries in Leeds as the sector grapples with “challenging times”.

From tomorrow (June 17), four of the council’s eight sites will introduce “Give What You Can” donation points, where visitors can choose to make a contribution to boost the ongoing care and conservation of the city’s venues and collections.

The contactless donation points will be available at Leeds Art Gallery, Leeds City Museum, and Kirkstall Abbey. Visitors can also donate online to all venues, including the Leeds Discovery Centre, an open storehouse that offers regular behind-the-scenes museum tours.

The donation points are to be introduced at Leeds Art Gallery, Leeds City Museum and Kirkstall Abbey. | Leeds City Council

The decision to introduce the new model was approved by Leeds City Council earlier this year, with the aim of offsetting unprecedented financial pressures faced by the authority and continuing to support its museums and galleries.

Any donations received on site will be managed by the Leeds Museums and Galleries Development Trust, a newly-established charity formed to manage the fundraising.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “It’s no secret that these are challenging times for both the museums sector and for local authorities, and the financial pressures facing the council mean we are having to explore new ways of funding some of the services we know are so important to the people of Leeds.

“We know the immense value our museums and galleries have to everything from leisure and education to combatting social isolation and celebrating the city’s unique diversity, so our priority is to ensure these remarkable cultural assets remain accessible and sustainable, both now and in the future.

“These new donation points will allow visitors to help us do that, giving those that can afford it the opportunity to donate a set amount of their choice whilst also ensuring those who aren’t able to donate can still enjoy the city’s incredible attractions.”

The new donation model will replace Kirkstall Abbey’s previous annual pass system – which was free for Leeds residents but £6.20 for non-Leeds residents.

Donations at every site will also go towards planning and running events programmes and learning opportunities for all ages.

Leeds Museums and Galleries has one of the most significant multidisciplinary collections in the UK, with more than 1.3 million objects.