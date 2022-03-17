Putting on the first Ost event at Wharf Chambers nearly five months ago, Manchester DJ and producer Seb Theodossiadis (Bugs Groove) has continued to pour his heart and soul into creating a club night that ditches the humdrum politics of dance music.

"I needed to book acts that I wanted to book without the bureaucracy and politicisation you experience when you're working with a team of people that don't share your exact vision," he said.

"I'm a very keen DJ and lover of music so performing regularly alongside and meeting acts I have a lot of admiration for was something that needed to happen.

"I'd like people to know that when you see a headliner I've booked, it's an artist I have a very sincere appreciation of. There is no compromise."

Hosting the likes of Ostgut Ton label head Nick Höppner and DJ and producer Ploy so far, this weekend marks the third event in Ost's lifespan.

Travelling from Berlin to perform on Saturday is techno heavyweight Levon Vincent, known for his dark, hypnotic take on house music and deep techno stabs.

Leeds club night Ost kicks off on Saturday at Wharf Chambers. Photo: Simon Hulme

Supporting him is resident and founder Seb (Bugs Groove) himself, with doors opening at midnight.

"I'm very excited to meet Levon, to play alongside him and I look forward to seeing him perform at Wharf Chambers," Seb went on to say.

"Nick Höppner said himself that [Wharf Chambers] is very unique for the UK which I agree with. It's not clinical or commercial, it has a genuine intimacy and charm to it."

Tickets are available for Saturday's event on Resident Advisor, with limited tickets available on the door.

Ost also hosts its inaugural day party at The Fenton on Saturday 7 May. Ost is collaborating with Cong Burn on Saturday 21 May for a party at Eastern Bloc Records in Manchester and returns to Wharf Chambers on Friday 3 June with Panorama Bar resident Tama Sumo headlining.