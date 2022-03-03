The event prides itself on building a common space through the celebration of two of life’s fundamental activities; dinner and dance.

Serving a two course vegan or vegetarian meal in collaboration with community cafe Rainbow Junktion, attendees will sit down to enjoy dinner and dessert for a £5 minimum suggested donation.

Misha Karmiloff pictured outside the Cardigan Community Centre, Cardigan Road, Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

As an affiliate to The Real Junk Food Project, the food used by Rainbow Junktion is deemed to be unfit for purpose by supermarkets and restaurants, then repurposed into nutritious meals that work to reduce food waste.

On Supper Club's ethos, event organiser Misha Karmiloff told the YEP: "Supper Club was born out of a desire to have more events taking place directly within LS6 that functioned for the community as a whole.

"Our aim is to honour a plethora of artists, new and established, young and old, that live in Leeds. It is really exciting to map out who may play!"

After the dinner service tables and chairs will then be cleared to open up a dance floor to enjoy music from one of Leeds' most esteemed selectors, Edv3ctor.

Starting out as a buyer for early jungle and electronica at fabled Wayahead Records, Ed has since worked for many of the independent stores in Leeds.

After almost 25 years of involving himself in the Leeds music scene, Edv3ctor will take Supper Club's members through a sonic journey of some of his most well-loved records, genre hopping from start until finish.

Supper Club kicks off this Saturday at 5.30pm with attendees welcomed into the Cardigan Centre to eat and enjoy the music until close at 10.30pm.

Tickets for the event are pay as you feel, with all ticket funds raised being split between those involved.

Find tickets on https://ticketpass.org/event/ETJFXG/supper-club-002-w-rainbow-junktion-edv3ctor