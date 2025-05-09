Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Brick Festival is coming to town this weekend, showcasing everything LEGO.

The LEGO fan event dedicated to all things brick is set to take over New Dock Hall at Leeds Dock this Saturday.

Bound to attract families, collectors, adult builders and every other kind of fan, the event will feature one-of-a-kind displays, competitions and stalls selling everything related to the Danish building block.

Established in 2018, Brick Festival is open to fans of all ages as it heads to Leeds on Saturday, May 10.

Traders

Throughout the day, traders will be selling collectables, rarities and much more from dozens of stalls at the New Dock Hall.

Displays

Leeds Brick Festival will feature some truly out-of-this-world displays from some of the country's best LEGO builders.

Each event offers a unique selection of displays, with previous events featuring a large-scale Mos Eisley Spaceport diorama from Star Wars, a Great Ball Contraption measuring over 30 feet, and much more.

Activities

The Leeds Brick Festival will have a dedicated building area where guests can channel their inner LEGO master.

There will also be a number of competitions, including speed building, with a variety of different challenges for children and adults and much more.

Bricks

For true LEGO enthusiasts, Leeds Brick Festival will be selling an almost limitless selection of loose bricks, with large pick-and-build cups available from £8.

Rare and retired LEGO sets

Leeds Brick Festival will offer a vast range of new and used LEGO sets, including vintage collections, pre-loved sets and a huge range of LEGO minifigures.

How to buy tickets for Leeds Brick Festival 2025

Leeds Brick Festival is coming to New Dock Hall on Armouries Drive, LS10 1LT in Leeds on Saturday, May 10, from 10am to 4pm

A selection of tickets are available for purchase, with adult tickets starting at £7. There are also a range of kids and family tickets available via Eventbrite.