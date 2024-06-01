Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds man who attended what was billed as a huge Lego festival said he felt “conned” and “mis-sold” - comparing it to the disastrous Willy Wonka experience that made national headlines.

HGV driver Mark Thorp was left gob smacked when he attended the Brick Fest Live at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham last week, only to witness a half-empty room with small piles of bricks.

The 45-year-old and his friend drove for more than two hours from their home only to spend 40 minutes at the venue - 20 of which was spent asking organisers for a refund.

He said: “It was definitely mis-sold. If people are not getting refunds it feels like a con. It just feels like I’ve been conned and I don’t think that’s right.”

They had booked tickets more than a month in advance and were enticed after organisers advertised the event as one for people of all ages. He said: “There were about five or six tables with various coloured bricks on them, which was great if you’re eight years old and I think any older than that even they’d get bored soon.

The desolate room at the NEC for the Brick Fest Live. (pic by PA)

“We went because it was advertised for people of all ages and there would be people there selling retired kits and we went there wanting to spend a fortune.”

He added he would not have attended the venue had he paid at the door and pictures he took from the event revealed empty spaces.

“I was disappointed before I even walked in because I was expecting to see loads of tables with people selling things,” he said.

“If we had turned up to pay at the door, I think we would have turned around and walked away.”

He compared the disappointing event to Willy’s Chocolate Experience, a botched Willy Wonka event in Glasgow which went viral.

He said: “It felt very much like that Wonka event. It was not the end of the world, but it felt like a waste of time.”

Mr Thorp’s spent £20 for each ticket and an additional £18.50 for parking at the NEC as well as fuel to travel to the venue. He has tried to contact the organisers for a refund on his ticket.

Mr Thorp demanded his money back after driving from Leeds to Birmingham for the event, which he said was a let down. (pic by PA)

“It’s the principle for me. It’s only £20, but it’s the principle. Do the right thing. It’s £20 to you so I understand if they have to give back a few thousand. But it saves face and at least people stop talking bad about it.

“Do you risk having a few thousand pounds in your pocket or always having bad press about it?”

A spokesperson from Brick Fest Live said it recognised some elements of the event were not for adult Lego enthusiasts.

They said: “Brick Fest Live originated in the US, where it’s been highly successful for nearly a decade. In the last month, there have been tens of thousands of guests that have been through this event in Edinburgh and Milton Keynes, with children and families taking part in this interactive, hands-on festival.

“Where many have given positive feedback, we are aware that Brick Fest Live is potentially not delivering for adult level enthusiasts, and there are elements of the show that are not of satisfaction for this sector of customers.