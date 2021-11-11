Leeds band Teeff announced as winners of Fender awards

In partnership with Sheffield’s iconic Steelworks Studios, Fender has selected Yorkshire band Teeff as the winner of the Player Plus Studio Sessions for Yorkshire, alongside four winners from other parts of the country and Ireland.

Over the past month and a half, artists in the region, and around the world with other partner studios, have submitted their recent singles, music videos and live performances to guitar manafacturers Fender to be considered by a global panel of judges.

The panel included Fender CEO, Andy Mooney; Fender VP of Marketing and Head of Artist Relations, Matt Watts and lead vocalist/guitarist for Mercury Prize-winning and Grammy-nominated Wolf Alice, Ellie Rowsell in the UK.

The band's prize includes 10 free hours of studio time, their very own Player Plus Series guitar or bass and invaluable mentorship from top industry professional, Ari Herstand (author of How To Make It In The New Music Business)

Teeff produce fuzzy riffs, punchy drums and bluesy vocals from the depths of Yorkshire.

Submissions were judged on set criteria including songwriting, performance quality, creativity, technical guitar playing ability, originality and more.

Panellist Ellie Rowsell said, “Giving a platform to showcase independent artists is really important and I’m also excited to discover some new artists by being on the panel for the Player Plus Studio Sessions!”

“At Fender, we are dedicated to providing artists with the resources they need to fuel their creativity,” said Andy Mooney, CEO of Fender.

“Player Plus Studio Sessions: Powered by Fender® is the manifestation of Fender’s dedication to artists at every stage of their journey.

"The hope is this programme will jump start their artistic careers enabling them to fuel their passion to achieve their dreams.”

In addition to earning valuable studio time, the Teeff will receive a one-hour consultation with Ari Herstand, CEO of Ari’s Take and author of the bestselling book How to Make It in the New Music Business.

Herstand is also the author of the 2021 Fender Artist Playbook, a step-by-step guide for emerging artists to tackle the new frontier of music, from cracking TikTok algorithms to leveraging alternative revenue streams, digital marketing tips, NFTs and more.

The band will also receive a Fender® Player Plus guitar or bass to use in the studio at their recording session and keep for future shows and creative endeavours.