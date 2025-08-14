Scaffolding has been erected around Leeds Art Gallery as “essential building work” gets underway.

The structure was spotted around the Grade-II listed building and the Henry Moore sculpture, ‘Reclining Woman: Elbow (1981)’, at the building’s front this morning (Thursday).

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Essential building work is taking place to replace the paving on the balcony roof at Leeds Art Gallery.

“It is estimated that this work should be complete by the end of October.”

The gallery is open as normal during the work but there are some access restrictions, with ramp access to the gallery.

The spokesperson said: “Lift access is available via Leeds Central Library’s entrance on The Headrow where it is possible to take the lift to access the Tiled Hall Café and Leeds Art Gallery.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A ‘Give What You Can’ donation point was recently set up at the gallery as the sector deals with “challenging times”.

For more information about exhibitions and events happening at the art gallery click here.