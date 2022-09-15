Mark Hollande, Chief Executive of Leeds 2023.

Roles including stewarding, supporting artists and working in the Leeds 2023 headquarters are available, and volunteers can offer as much or as little time as they have available.

Volunteering lead Katie Atkins said: “There’ll be loads of amazing opportunities to get closer to the events during 2023, whether you’re interested in dance, art, theatre or sport and food and drink festivals. You’ll be able to choose the kinds of projects you’re interested in and give as much time throughout the year as you like.

"Whether you're up for sharing your passion for the city with the public, getting stuck in to shaping our events behind the scenes, or supporting and managing amazing teams of volunteers, we want to hear from people from all across the city, of all ages and background.”

Applicants can get involved by submitting their application on the Leeds 2023 website, each person will then go through a selection process and induction.

Those successful will then be able to choose from a range of volunteering opportunities.

Katie said: “We want to create a community of volunteers for the future, not just for 2023. We hope that by getting involved, and inspired, by Leeds 2023 we’ll be creating a hub of proud and dedicated people ready to get involved in all sorts of events and showcase the city as a powerhouse of culture.”