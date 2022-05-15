Leeds 2023 looking to recruit person from each of city's 33 wards to become a Neighbourhood Host for year of culture

This week we started the LEEDS 2023 Roadshows, a series of events in every single ward across the city to give people a taste of what they can expect from the year of culture.

We’re launching loads of exciting things at the roadshows, including our brand new Neighbourhood Hosts programme.

They’ll act as champions in their communities and play a pivotal role in bringing LEEDS 2023 to life all across Leeds. Picture: Ant Robling Photography.

We’re looking for 33 people, one from each of Leeds’ wards, to join the LEEDS 2023 team as Neighbourhood Hosts for the year of culture.

We want the hosts to tell the stories about the amazing things already happening in their communities and help even more people to engage with them during 2023.

Each area of Leeds is already bursting with culture and we want everyone to know about it!

Kat Boon, a producer at LEEDS 2023.

As well as shouting about what’s going on in their ward, the Neighbourhood Hosts will help to deliver one of LEEDS 2023’s key projects in their community.

It's a really exciting and ambitious project and we’ll be announcing more about it very soon.

The host roles will be paid, working approximately one day a week from this October until December 2023.

It’s really flexible so you can make it work around your other commitments, and the opportunity is open to everyone.

You don’t need any experience in culture or events to become a Neighbourhood Host. You just need to love your community and want to help everyone living there to get the most out of LEEDS 2023.

You’ll be given loads of training opportunities, including how to put on events in your area, and you’ll be visiting lots of amazing cultural organisations in the city to learn from them too.

The thing that I’m most excited about is that 33 brilliant people will come out of the Neighbourhood Hosts programme after 2023 armed with the knowledge and experience of how to get everyone involved in culture in their communities. I can’t wait for them to get started.