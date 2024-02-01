Jools Holland at First Direct Arena Leeds: Musical maestro announce tour with Marc Almond - dates, tickets
Jools Holland and his band have announced a huge winter and autumn UK tour with a stop in Leeds.
The musical maestro and television personality is bringing his famous Rhythm and Blues Orchestra along with special guests Marc Almond and blues guitarist Toby Lee on the road this year.
The huge 30 date tour will kick off in Southend on October 31 and will stop in cities such as Manchester, London, Birmingham and Leeds before wrapping up in Cardiff just before Christmas.
Jools said: “I’m delighted to announce a truly remarkable mix of guest artists on this year's winter tour, from the Boogie woogie queen of our orchestra, Ruby Turner, to the iconic songmanship of Marc Almond.
"I’m also proud to introduce the new dazzling voice and guitar of British blues, the extraordinary 19-year-old Toby Lee. Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka will be illuminating brilliant songs old and new.
"All backed by the unique sound of my Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, the big band that will treat us to mega talented soloists and frenzy inducing rhythms. Please come and join us, I look forward to seeing you.”
When is Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra coming to Leeds First Direct Arena?
Jools Holland and his band along with special guests Marc Almost and Toby Lee will play at First Direct Arena in Leeds on Friday, December 20, 2024.
How to buy tickets for Jools Holland at Leeds First Direct Arena
Tickets for Jools' show in Leeds go on general sale on Friday, February 2 at 10am via Ticketmaster.
Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra full UK 2024 tour dates
- October 31 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- November 1 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- November 2 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- November 3 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- November 8 - Bristol, Beacon
- November 9 - Stoke, Victoria Hall
- November 10 - Reading, Hexagon
- November 14 - Guildford, G Live
- November 15 - Portsmouth, Guildhall
- November 16 - Bournemouth, Pavilion
- November 17 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- November 21 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- November 22 - Northampton, Royal & Derngate
- November 23 - Sheffield, City Hall
- November 24 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- November 27 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- November 28 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- November 29 - London, Royal Albert Hall
- November 30 - London, Royal Albert Hall
- December 5 - Newcastle, City Hall
- December 6 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- December 7 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- December 8 - Stockton, Globe
- December 11 - York, Barbican
- December 12 - Bath, Forum
- December 13 - Plymouth, Pavilions
- December 14 - Brighton, Brighton Centre
- December 20 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- December 21 - Manchester, O2 Apollo
- December 22 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena