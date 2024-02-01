Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The musical maestro and television personality is bringing his famous Rhythm and Blues Orchestra along with special guests Marc Almond and blues guitarist Toby Lee on the road this year.

The huge 30 date tour will kick off in Southend on October 31 and will stop in cities such as Manchester, London, Birmingham and Leeds before wrapping up in Cardiff just before Christmas.

Jools Holland has announced a 30 date tour with a stop in Leeds. Picture provided

Jools said: “I’m delighted to announce a truly remarkable mix of guest artists on this year's winter tour, from the Boogie woogie queen of our orchestra, Ruby Turner, to the iconic songmanship of Marc Almond.

"I’m also proud to introduce the new dazzling voice and guitar of British blues, the extraordinary 19-year-old Toby Lee. Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka will be illuminating brilliant songs old and new.

"All backed by the unique sound of my Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, the big band that will treat us to mega talented soloists and frenzy inducing rhythms. Please come and join us, I look forward to seeing you.”

When is Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra coming to Leeds First Direct Arena?

Jools Holland and his band along with special guests Marc Almost and Toby Lee will play at First Direct Arena in Leeds on Friday, December 20, 2024.

How to buy tickets for Jools Holland at Leeds First Direct Arena

Tickets for Jools' show in Leeds go on general sale on Friday, February 2 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra full UK 2024 tour dates