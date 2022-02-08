Jessie Ware to play Halifax's Piece Hall

Jessie Ware will perform at the historic venue on Sunday, June 19.

The singer-songwriter has released a string of hit singles, including 'Meet Me In The Middle', 'Running', 'Alone', 'If You're Never Gonna Move', 'Say You Love Me', and 'Kiss Of Life' – her 2021 collaboration with Kylie.

Together with her mother Lennie, Jessie also hosts the award-winning podcast 'Table Manners', interviewing celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jade Thirwall and John Legend over dinner at their homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessie Ware will play The Piece Hall in Halifax this summer

The Halifax date is part of Jessie’s 2022 tour in support of her album 'What’s Your Pleasure?', which is her highest charting release to date.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I’m thrilled we’ve added another superbly talented female headliner to the line-up for this summer.

“It’s our ambition to bring a rich and diverse range of artists to play here, to enable as many people as possible to have the chance to experience and enjoy live music in our stunning venue.

“Jessie Ware’s combination of soul and pop is truly unique and I know this show will be very special.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, February 11 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Jessie’s show at The Piece Hall is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.