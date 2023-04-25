JaackMaate’s Happy Hour has built up a legion of listeners and is the brainchild of YouTube sensation Jack Dean, more commonly known as JaackMaate. Hosted alongside close friends Stevie White and Robbie Knox, the podcast now has its own live show that has been taken on the road.

The tour stops off in Leeds on Sunday (April 30), a city the trio each have a connection to – of sorts. Robbie, formerly of Soccer AM, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I got turned down by the university – we've got beef. Also, I went to see the band Cast in Leeds in the 1990s.”

Stevie added: “I was in your train station once for an hour.”

Both were arguably one-upped when Jack said: "My cousin lost his virginity in Leeds.”

So, the team behind the hit podcast may not have much of a connection to the city. However, they have proven in their development of their podcast concept into such a smash hit that they can certainly connect with fans.

In fact, their live show is largely dependent on their connection with fans, and the trio’s trust in attendees to immediately confess their deepest and darkest secrets.

Jack explained: “When the lovely people of Leeds arrive, they'll be asked to put their deepest, darkest confessions into our bright yellow box and we will pick some at random in the second half to decide who is forgiven and who is not. I've been to Leeds Festival so I know there will be some filthy confessions out there.”

It was a dream of Jack’s to become a stand-up comedian and his humour quickly comes to the surface in a conversation with him. He is quick-witted and sharp, showing little hesitation in mocking co-host Stevie.

He quipped: “I kind of always knew I'd be a megastar. Stevie worked in Boots so it's more of a surprise for him really.”

Stevie replied: “I worked in Boots and an opticians, I got a message from Jack one day saying he was going to do a podcast, and he asked if I wanted to try it. I replied saying 'well you've done loads of things like this before and they always fail, maybe you needed me the whole time'. Now, we're here.”

The podcast’s live show is split into two sections, with the first taking on more of a traditional podcast format than the second. Jack explained: “It's not really a podcast. We've taken the best elements of the podcast and adapted them to a stage show. We've got little skits, a lot of audience interaction, the first half of the show is more of a podcast setting. The second half of the show is 100 per cent interactive.”

Leeds Grand Theatre attracts a variety of shows, including musicals and opera shows. Jack believes Happy Hour will be a different type of show for the venue.

He said: “We do a song in our performance that has the word **** throughout it. It's a privilege and a pleasure to be able to disgrace these historic venues with our smut.”