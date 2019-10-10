The story of the Leeds inner ring road.

The rocky road that took Leeds more than 40 years to finish

It is the rocky road that took Leeds more than 40 years to complete.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 06:50 am
Updated Thursday, 10th October 2019, 07:04 am

Thousands of motorists use the Leeds Inner Ring Road everyday to get across the city. Yet few will be aware of the untold story of how the project was hindered by delays, controversy and everything in between. It was devised in the 1950s, started in 1964 and yet only completed in the 2000s. Today we use photos from the YEP archive to bring that story to life. READ MORE: York Road in 29 photos - A snapshot of life on this busy east Leeds route through the years

1. 1950s

Harold MacMillan was the Prime Minister and Elvis Presley dominated the hit parade when traffic engineers started to develop plans to build a motorway in the city.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. 1950s

Leeds traffic levels predicted to increase when city engineer Charles Geoffrey Thirlwall came up with a radical idea to keep Leeds on the move by building an inner ring road to take through traffic around the city centre.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. October 1964

The bulldozers and diggers of contractors Lehane, Mackenzie and Shand Ltd moved on site to start work in 1964.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. October 1964

The project followed the path of many a big development - plans drawn up, public consultation, objections and public inquiry - before approval was given.

Photo: Peter Tuffrey

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6