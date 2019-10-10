The rocky road that took Leeds more than 40 years to finish
It is the rocky road that took Leeds more than 40 years to complete.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 06:50 am
Updated
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 07:04 am
Thousands of motorists use the Leeds Inner Ring Road everyday to get across the city. Yet few will be aware of the untold story of how the project was hindered by delays, controversy and everything in between. It was devised in the 1950s, started in 1964 and yet only completed in the 2000s. Today we use photos from the YEP archive to bring that story to life. READ MORE: York Road in 29 photos - A snapshot of life on this busy east Leeds route through the years