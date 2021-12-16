Hyde Park Book Club has been the home of Don't Falter (DF) for over half a decade - with this weekend's festive party being the last DF event held there. (Pictured: Hyde Park Book Club owner Jack Simpson at Hyde Park Book Club). Photo: Simon Hulme

Don't Falter has been running at the Headingley hotspot for over half a decade, with this Saturday's festive celebrations set to commemorate six years of indie-pop parties held there.

Starting out at various venues across Leeds in 2010, the club night quickly gained a following and found a home in Hyde Park Book Club, taking up the snug for several years before expanding to the whole venue.

Hosting numerous live acts, DJs and inclusive music quizzes over the span of a decade, Don't Falter has created a safe space for indie-lovers across the city, with this weekend being no exception.

Saturday's Christmas extravaganza sees an eclectic mix of indie-pop, punk, new wave and disco being played on Hyde Park Book Club's soundsystem, with the bonus of the 2021 music quiz and Christmas bingo event courtesy of Leeds legend Jonny Strangeways.

As well as plenty of music and activities for the last Hurrah, Hyde Park Book Club will also be serving up their menu of vegan and vegetarian festive treats to fill the bellies of Don't Falter's fans.

Speaking with event organiser Kate Barrett, she said:

"We have absolutely loved being at [Hyde Park Book Club] and seeing [Don't Falter] evolve from a small, one room party to the amazing, inclusive and successful event it is now!

"We are really looking forward to going out with a bang, and can't wait for people to see the end of an era with us.

We recently switched to being just a DJ night due to the new layout at Hyde Park Book Club, so we will be back to our usual live music and DJs at our new home, The Tetley, next year."

With a new venue already picked out, the next Don't Falter party is in the diary for 11 February, with music from hotly tipped four piece Cowgirl already on the cards.

Don't Falter's Christmas Party is on Saturday 18 December at Hyde Park Book Club, with doors opening at 7pm and the event running until late.

The event is completely free to enter.