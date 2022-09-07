Adrian Chiles has been announced as a late addition to the headline names at the 2022 Ilkley Literature Festival.

He joins household names such as Gaby Logan, Gyles Brandreth, Ruth Jones and Melvyn Bragg in this year’s line-up.

For decades, Chiles has been a familiar face and voice presenting The One Show, Daybreak, ITV sport, and BBC Radio 5.

He’ll be appearing at Ilkley’s King’s Hall on Saturday 15 October to discuss his new book, The Good Drinker.

This personal account takes audiences behind the spotlight, following Chiles’ journey re-evaluating his relationship with alcohol, from consuming almost 100 units of alcohol a week to discovering the unsung pleasures of drinking in moderation.

Erica Morris, director of Ilkley Literature Festival, said: “Autumn is the perfect time to focus on the homely comforts of good food and drink, and these author talks will no doubt offer inspiration to try new things, as well as provide food for thought!”

Celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager will also talk on Saturday 15 at All Saint’s Church. She’ll be discussing her irresistible new novel The Last Supper, where cosy crime and cookery collide.

English broadcaster, writer and former politician Gyles Brandreth will also be at the festival.

On Saturday 22 October, chef and author Sabrina Ghayour will give a talk on her new collection of fuss-free crowd-pleasing recipes, Persiana Everyday.

The Persian and Middle Eastern chef has a series of award-winning cookbooks. Sabrina is also a regular face on BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen, Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch and has guest judge roles on Celebrity Masterchef, Great British Menu and Top Chef Canada. The talk will also be live streamed.

Award-winning food writer Olivia Potts takes audiences on a grand tour with her book Butter – a Celebration. The joyous immersion in all things butter, offers history, anecdotes and, of course, delicious recipes resplendent with butter.

After enrolling in the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary arts institute, Potts is now a private chef, as well as The Spectator’s Vintage Chef, and has written for numerous publications.

Ilkley Literature Festival opens on Friday 7 October and runs until 23 October.

For more information and to book, visit www.ilkleylitfest.org.uk.